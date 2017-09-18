Northern Italy walking tour takes you through the Lakes District

A walking tour in northern Italy takes you through the country’s Lakes District. Immerse yourself in the color and culture of the area on a weeklong, self-guided trip from Lake Maggiore to Lake Orta.

The area, which offers lakes, islands, mountains and stunning views, brings the flavor of the Alps to walkers of modest abilities.

Explore the shore and islands of Lake Maggiore, spending two nights at Isola dei Pescatori (“Fishermen’s Isle”) before ascending to a small resort high on Mottarone and descending to the lake at medieval Orta San Giulio.

Other highlights include a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site at Sacro Monte di Orta. Shorter versions of the route are also available.

Dates: Flexible dates through early November and from late March to early November 2018.

Price: From $1,080 per person, double occupancy. Includes seven nights bed and breakfast in small hotels and inns, luggage transfers, route notes and information pack. International airfare and airport transfers not included.

Info: On Foot Holidays

