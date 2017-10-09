Tour of Japan blends old and the new, history and culture

History and culture are the focus of a new seven-day tour in Japan offered by Classic Journeys. The excursion begins in Tokyo with a guided walk to the old district of Asakusa, followed by a sushi-making class and a trip to a karaoke bar.
In Hakone, known for its hot springs and views of Mt. Fuji, participants will spend two nights in a traditional ryokan, or inn. A bullet train will speed them to Kyoto, home to 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites.
Activities here include visits to the Arashiyama bamboo forest, the Golden Pavilion and Nijo Castle; participation in a tea ceremony; and a tour and tasting at a sake brewery.
A pre-trip extension in Tokyo and a post-trip extension to Hiroshima also are available
Dates: April 16-22, May 14-2, Sept. 10-16, Oct. 1-7
Price: From $6,695 per person, double occupancy; $2,195 single supplement. Includes six nights’ accommodations, all breakfasts, two lunches and four dinners; admission to tastings, sites and other events; guides and land transportation.
Info: Classic Journeys, (800) 200-3887
