New tour of the West follows itinerary crafted with filmmaker Ken Burns

Where in the West would documentary filmmaker Ken Burns recommend you visit? Burns and Connecticut-based Tauck travel company have crafted a Mythic West tour to Montana, Wyoming and Yellowstone that’s equal parts cultural history and natural wonders.

Yellowstone National Park and the Teton Mountains are the focus of this eight-day tour, which adds a lot of little extras along the way, such as a private visit to a wildlife photographer’s home; a lecture at the Western Heritage Center in Billings, Mont.; a demonstration of cowboy skills; and a rafting trip on the Snake River.

Also, participants will see film vignettes about the West made for the tour by Burns and Dayton Duncan, who wrote and co-produced the “National Parks” series.

Stops along the way include Pompeys Pillar National Monument, a rock formation in south central Montana; the Little Bighorn Battlefield, where Gen. George Custer and the U.S. Army squared off with Native Americans; guided tours of Yellowstone; the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyo.; and more. (Burns does not appear on this tour.)

When: June 10 and 24; July 15 and 22; Aug. 5, 12 and 26; Sept. 9 and 16

Price: $4,690 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, tours, exclusive sessions and ground transportation. Airfare to and from Billings is extra.

Info: Tauck, (800) 468-2825 or call a travel agent

