Take cooking classes, visit wineries, yacht down Douro River on Portugal tour

Foodies, wine lovers and those who enjoy cooking will be thrilled by this 10-day tour of Lisbon, Porto and the Douro River Valley.

Starting in Lisbon, guests will participate in a Portuguese tapas walkabout enjoying the local flavors. A market visit with a private chef and cooking class in Lisbon is the first of three opportunities for guests to try heir cooking skills with local artisanal products.

Other highlights include a visit to the Palace de Pena in Sintra, a UNESCO World Heritage site; tastings of local products including the wines of Porto and walking one leg of the Portuguese Route of the Camino de Santiago de Compostela.

Participants also will sail in a private yacht along the Douro River and visit to wineries and participate in wine tastings followed by a special picnic in the vineyards in the river’s valley.

The tour ends with dinner and wine tastings at one of Portugal’s finest restaurants. Group size limited to 14.

Dates: June 1-10.

Price: $3,655 per person, double occupancy. Includes hotel accommodations in Lisbon, Porto and the Douro River Valley, daily buffet breakfast, five dinners, seven lunches, three cooking classes/workshops with private chef, walking tours, full-day sailing excursion, winery visits with tastings, private guides and transportation.

Book by Nov. 1 and save $100 per person.

Info: www.internationalculinarytours.com, (800) 341-8687

ALSO

How two can fly L.A.-London for $739

Tour of Japan blends old and the new, history and culture

Nothing but wow moments on this tour of Utah's five national parks

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel