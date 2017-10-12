Take cooking classes, visit wineries, yacht down Douro River on Portugal tour

Foodies, wine lovers and those who enjoy cooking will be thrilled by this 10-day tour of Lisbon, Porto and the Douro River Valley.
Starting in Lisbon, guests will participate in a Portuguese tapas walkabout enjoying the local flavors. A market visit with a private chef and cooking class in Lisbon is the first of three opportunities for guests to try heir cooking skills with local artisanal products.
Other highlights include a visit to the Palace de Pena in Sintra, a UNESCO World Heritage site; tastings of local products including the wines of Porto and walking one leg of the Portuguese Route of the Camino de Santiago de Compostela.
Participants also will sail in a private yacht along the Douro River and visit to wineries and participate in wine tastings followed by a special picnic in the vineyards in the river’s valley.
The tour ends with dinner and wine tastings at one of Portugal’s finest restaurants. Group size limited to 14.
Dates: June 1-10.
Price: $3,655 per person, double occupancy. Includes hotel accommodations in Lisbon, Porto and the Douro River Valley, daily buffet breakfast, five dinners, seven lunches, three cooking classes/workshops with private chef, walking tours, full-day sailing excursion, winery visits with tastings, private guides and transportation.
Book by Nov. 1 and save $100 per person.
Info: www.internationalculinarytours.com, (800) 341-8687
