Every Friday, guests line up for Poncho’s Tlayudas in Historic South Central, a puesto from Alfonso “Poncho” Martínez that offers folded tlayudas made in the style he grew up with in Oaxaca’s Central Valleys.

13 excellent Latin American restaurants from the 101 Best Restaurants guide

Latin American cuisines are embedded in the DNA of L.A.’s culinary landscape. Drive down the Boyle Heights stretch of Olympic Boulevard, and you’ll see loncheras offering regional Mexican specialties such as crispy, Jalisco-style seafood tacos and spit-roasted tacos arabes that trace back to Puebla from morning until late night. In Koreatown, the El Salvador Community Corridor is a dense collection of street stands that run along Vermont Avenue from West 11th Street down to West Adams Boulevard, where vendors sell everything from Salvadoran pantry staples to pupusas, tortas and frescos.

Beyond those enclaves, there are countless chefs and restaurants proudly touting the vast culinary traditions of Latin America, from a Friday pop-up serving up massive Oaxacan tlayudas to a colorful Colombian spot in Long Beach that weaves in California influence. Here are 13 terrific restaurants from the 2023 101 Best Restaurants Guide that celebrate Latin flavors. — Danielle Dorsey