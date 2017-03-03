Eastern European tour to Dracula's castle, 10th century monastery and more

Explore the history and cultures of Bulgaria and Romania on a 16-day tour offered by Mir Corp. The excursion begins in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, where participants will visit the Rila Monastery, founded in the 10th century as a retreat for hermits and now a UNESCO World Heritage center.
Other highlights in Bulgaria include a trip to Plovidv, with its Roman and 19th century architecture, the Valley of Roses, Veliko Tarnovo and the remains of the royal fortress.
After crossing the Danube River, participants will tour the Romanian capital, Bucharest, and head to Transylvania to explore the birthplace of Vlad Dracul; Bran Castle, author Bram Stoker’s model for Dracula’s castle; and the painted monasteries of Bucovina.
Group size limited to 16.
Dates: May 30-June 14, Aug. 29-Sept. 13.
Price: From $6,195 per person, double occupancy; single supplement $995. Includes accommodations, most meals, local guides, tours, entrance fees, transportation and transfers. International airfare not included.
Info: Mir Corp., (800) 424-7280
