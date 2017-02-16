Get a firsthand look at a dramatic wildebeest migration across the Serengeti

The Santa Ana Zoo is offering a 12-day safari to Tanzania in the spring, timed to see the migration of zebra and wildebeest in the Serengeti savanna.
The itinerary includes visits to Tarangire National Park, known for its elephants; Lake Manyara National Park, with its flamingos and pelicans; and Ngorongoro Crater, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Other highlights include stops at a Maasai village, the Olduvai Gorge archeological site, and the Heritage Cultural Center in the city of Arusha. The safari is escorted by retired Santa Ana Zoo director Ron Glazier.
Dates: June 2-14
Price: From $5,495 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations in first-class camps and lodges, all meals, guides and intra-country airfare. International airfare not included,
Info: Ron Glazier, (480) 662-5213
