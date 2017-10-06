Where are the world's best bars? Mostly in London and New York, this top-50 list says

American Bar in the Savoy Hotel and Dandelyan in the Mondrian Hotel, both in London, took top honors in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2017.

NoMad bar in New York City’s NoMad Hotel came in third (and first among North American bars), followed by the Connaught Bar inside the London hotel of the same name, and The Dead Rabbit in New York City.

In all, 13 U.S. bars made the list, including Trick Dog, ABV and Tommy’s in San Francisco, according to a news release Thursday.

More than 500 bartenders and consultants, drink writers and cocktail specialists in what’s called the Best Bars Academy voted in the 2017 top bars.

Here’s the rest of the list:

6. The Clumsies in Athens

7. Manhattan in Singapore

8. Attaboy Cocktail Bar in New York City

9. Bar Termini in London

10. Speak Low in Shanghai

11. Little Red Door in Paris

12. Happiness Forgets in London

13. Bar High Five in Tokyo

14. Licorería Limantour in Mexico City

15. Atlas in Singapore

16. Dante in New York City

17. Oriole in London

18. Broken Shaker in Miami

19. Candelaria in Paris

20. Himkok in Oslo

21. The Gibson in London

22. Black Pearl in Melbourne, Australia

23. Floreria Atlántico in Buenos Aires

24. Operation Dagger in Singapore

25. 28 HongKong Street in Singapore

26. Trick Dog in San Francisco

27. Sweet Liberty in Miami

28. Indulge Experimental Bistro in Taipei, Taiwan

29. Lost & Found Drinkery in Nicosia, Cyprus

30. Baba Au Rum House of Spirits in Athens

31. Tippling Club in Singapore

32. BlackTail in New York City

33. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy in Rome

34. Le Syndicat in Paris

35. Tales & Spirits in Amsterdam

36. Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo

37. Employees Only in New York City

38. Schumann’s in Munich, Germany

39. La Factoría in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

40. Quinary in Hong Kong

41. The Aviary in Chicago

42. Mace Cocktail Bar in New York City

43. Nightjar in London

44. Linje Tio in Stockholm

45. The Baxter Inn in Sydney, Australia

46. ABV in San Francisco

47. Native in Singapore

48. Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco

49. Lobster Bar and Grill in Hong Kong

50. Imperial Craft Cocktail Bar in Tel Aviv

Info: World’s 50 Best Bars 2017

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO

Great places to indulge in Mendocino's wild mushroom madness

Travel + Leisure readers love this city more than any other

Where are the best brunch spots in America? OpenTable selects 100, including 10 in California

Dr. Beach selects 2017's 10 best beaches in the U.S. One is in California