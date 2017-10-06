Where are the world's best bars? Mostly in London and New York, this top-50 list says

American Bar in the Savoy Hotel and Dandelyan in the Mondrian Hotel, both in London, took top honors in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2017.
NoMad bar in New York City’s NoMad Hotel came in third (and first among North American bars), followed by the Connaught Bar inside the London hotel of the same name, and The Dead Rabbit in New York City.
In all, 13 U.S. bars made the list, including Trick Dog, ABV and Tommy’s in San Francisco, according to a news release Thursday.
More than 500 bartenders and consultants, drink writers and cocktail specialists in what’s called the Best Bars Academy voted in the 2017 top bars.
Here’s the rest of the list:
6. The Clumsies in Athens
7. Manhattan in Singapore
8. Attaboy Cocktail Bar in New York City
9. Bar Termini in London
10. Speak Low in Shanghai
11. Little Red Door in Paris
12. Happiness Forgets in London
13. Bar High Five in Tokyo
14. Licorería Limantour in Mexico City
15. Atlas in Singapore
16. Dante in New York City
17. Oriole in London
18. Broken Shaker in Miami
19. Candelaria in Paris
20. Himkok in Oslo
21. The Gibson in London
22. Black Pearl in Melbourne, Australia
23. Floreria Atlántico in Buenos Aires
24. Operation Dagger in Singapore
25. 28 HongKong Street in Singapore
26. Trick Dog in San Francisco
27. Sweet Liberty in Miami
28. Indulge Experimental Bistro in Taipei, Taiwan
29. Lost & Found Drinkery in Nicosia, Cyprus
30. Baba Au Rum House of Spirits in Athens
31. Tippling Club in Singapore
32. BlackTail in New York City
33. Jerry Thomas Speakeasy in Rome
34. Le Syndicat in Paris
35. Tales & Spirits in Amsterdam
36. Bar Benfiddich in Tokyo
37. Employees Only in New York City
38. Schumann’s in Munich, Germany
39. La Factoría in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
40. Quinary in Hong Kong
41. The Aviary in Chicago
42. Mace Cocktail Bar in New York City
43. Nightjar in London
44. Linje Tio in Stockholm
45. The Baxter Inn in Sydney, Australia
46. ABV in San Francisco
47. Native in Singapore
48. Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco
49. Lobster Bar and Grill in Hong Kong
50. Imperial Craft Cocktail Bar in Tel Aviv
Info: World’s 50 Best Bars 2017
ALSO
Great places to indulge in Mendocino's wild mushroom madness
Travel + Leisure readers love this city more than any other
Where are the best brunch spots in America? OpenTable selects 100, including 10 in California
Dr. Beach selects 2017's 10 best beaches in the U.S. One is in California