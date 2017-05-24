Golden Gate Bridge is No. 1 landmark among TripAdvisor travelers. And Alcatraz is No. 3

Two years ago, TripAdvisor travelers picked the former prison Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay as the top landmark to see in America. Last year, the Lincoln Memorial was No. 1. This year, the Golden Gate Bridge claims the top spot in TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice awards for U.S. landmarks.

The sole Southern California entry was the Griffith Observatory in Griffith Park, which came in at No. 11.

You could notch half the Top 10 list with a single visit to New York City, too.

How were winners selected? With an algorithm, of course, says a news release from the online travel website. The algorithm looked at the quantity and quality of traveler feedback from data gathered over 12 months.

Here are 10 American landmarks selected as Travelers’ Choice.

1. Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

2. Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay. (Bob Chamberlin / Los Angeles Times)

3. Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay

4. Grand Central Terminal in New York City

5. The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor

6. USS Arizona Memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii

7. Empire State Building in New York City

8. Rockefeller Center in New York City

9. St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City

10. Biltmore Estate in Asheville, N.C.

Here are 10 top international landmarks that made the Travelers’ Choice Awards.

1. Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia

2. Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Center in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

3. Mezquita Cathedral de Cordoba in Cordoba, Spain

4. St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, Italy

5. Taj Mahal in Agra, India

6. Church of the Savior on Spilled Blood in St. Petersburg, Russia

7. Great Wall at Mutianyu in Beijing, China

8. Machu Picchu in Machu Picchu, Peru

9. Plaza de Espana in Seville, Spain

10. Milan Cathedral (Duomo) in Milan, Italy

