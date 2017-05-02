Sierra fishing guide gives his tips on what to expect from replenished lakes and streams

The deeper the water, the bigger the fish. Abundant snow means big and abundant trout this season in the Sierra.

“I can’t even tell you how cool it is. There’s so much food in the water, and the fish are fat and healthy,” says fishing guide Scott Flint, who has been working the Sierra for 30 years.

Flint, of the Troutfitters fly shop, in Mammoth Lakes, sees an amazing turnaround for Sierra creeks and lakes, which had silted up in recent years.

As you might expect, he suggests hiring a guide when trying a new area. But many avid anglers would second that notion.

Here’s Flint’s take on the season that opened Saturday and runs through Nov. 15:

Aside from a longer season, what does all the snow mean to Sierra anglers this year?

All the snow means continuous cool flow as the snow melts, resulting in better and more optimum temperatures for the fish. All the lakes, including high country lakes, will be full. [This adds] greater amounts of food to the water systems, resulting in fatter, healthier fish populations.

How will it affect "the hatch"?

It shouldn't affect the hatches at all. The bugs will pop like clockwork. If anything, they'll get better because these higher flows and flushes from this year’s weather will scrub and clean a lot of the silt and debris that has accumulated these last few … low-water years. [This results] in optimum cleaner conditions for the water, allowing bugs to flourish.

Will there be bigger fish or more fish?

There are definitely bigger fish from what I've seen so far and they will only get healthier and bigger. These high flows and levels have added and moved so much food around it’s insane. Most of the fish I've seen are gorged.

What percentage of Sierra fish are wild?

Hard to say on that one. Lots of fish have been put lots of places for a long time by the Department of Fish and Game. There are still plenty of wild fish out there. Exploring is the best way to find wild fish. I fish approximately 200-plus days a year, and there is no shortage of wild fish. Even in the water accessible by car that gets fished regularly [there are] lots of wild fish.

Any tips on what to carry?

Organize your vest. Know where everything is in it. Get a duffel bag so everything fits in it so you can't or don't forget anything. Call a local shop in the area prior to going and ask about patterns for that area. Stop in a local shop and have them pick you several flies that he would use in area.

