'I'd rather just chill,' travelers say in survey of vacation habits

Are vacations for kicking back or scrambling to do as much as possible?

Here’s what a 17-nation survey has found:

59% of travelers prefer to relax and unwind during vacation.

35% prefer an active vacation where they do and see a lot of things.

Brazil, South Korea and Japan were the countries most in favor of relaxing vacations.

Italy, France and Spain were the three countries that most preferred active getaways.

71% of Brazilians said they prefer a relaxing vacation; 54% of Americans felt that way.

Travelers in their 40s preferred kicked-back vacations at a higher rate than those 60 and older.

As expected, teens were the age group that most preferred energetic vacations. In the U.S., half of teens felt that way.

As you might not expect, travelers in their 40s preferred kicked-back vacations at a higher rate than those 60 and older (64% for fortysomethings to 57% for those 60 and older).

Gender breakdowns found men and women in agreement on the issue. The survey found 35% of each group preferred to do a lot of things while traveling.

Methodology: The online survey was done last summer by Gfk, a market and consumer information firm. Gfk interviewed 22,000 Internet users 15 and older.

