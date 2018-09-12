Advertisement

Oahu resort's $3,500 high-intensity hula class will leave you breathless

By Jay Jones
Sep 12, 2018 | 6:40 AM
Master hula instructor Laakea Perry plays an Ipu, a type of drum made from a gourd, during a hula demonstration at the Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina. (IJfke Ridgley)

Forget what you think you know about hula. An Oahu resort offers a two-day hula workout that has nothing to do with women in grass skirts swaying their hips to the sound of ukuleles. High Intensity Hula Training focuses on rigorous activities that challenge participants to channel their inner ancient Hawaiian warrior.

The class, open only to guests at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, is taught by Kumu Hula (or master hula teacher) Laakea Perry, from the award-winning, all-male Ke Kai O Kahiki dance troupe. It’s open only to resort guests.

Members of an all-male hula dance troupe teach the techniques practiced by ancient warriors during a class at the Four Seasons resort on Oahu.
Members of an all-male hula dance troupe teach the techniques practiced by ancient warriors during a class at the Four Seasons resort on Oahu. (IJfke Ridgley)

Perry puts his students through rugged paces as he trains them in the ways of the warriors of centuries past. Stamina-building activities include rock running underwater, swimming in the ocean and tree climbing.

The course is open to men and women. Perry’s goal, according to a news release, is for participants to emerge as better people, with the forbearance, grace and strength of generations past.
Male hula dancers pay tribute to the end of the day during a beachside, sunset ritual.
Male hula dancers pay tribute to the end of the day during a beachside, sunset ritual. (Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina)

The class costs $3,500 per person, and participants must be guests at the Four Seasons. The resort is located in West Oahu, roughly 30 miles from the resorts along Waikiki Beach.

The price includes special meals featuring indigenous ingredients intended to provide energy and hydration. A welcoming 80-minute massage is also included in the price. Hotel rooms cost extra.

Women practice their hula skills on the grounds of the Four Seasons resort.
Women practice their hula skills on the grounds of the Four Seasons resort. (Four Seasons Oahu at Ko Olina)

Info and reservations: Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina (808) 679-0079

