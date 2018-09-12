Oahu resort's $3,500 high-intensity hula class will leave you breathless

Forget what you think you know about hula. An Oahu resort offers a two-day hula workout that has nothing to do with women in grass skirts swaying their hips to the sound of ukuleles. High Intensity Hula Training focuses on rigorous activities that challenge participants to channel their inner ancient Hawaiian warrior.
The class, open only to guests at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, is taught by Kumu Hula (or master hula teacher) Laakea Perry, from the award-winning, all-male Ke Kai O Kahiki dance troupe. It’s open only to resort guests.
Perry puts his students through rugged paces as he trains them in the ways of the warriors of centuries past. Stamina-building activities include rock running underwater, swimming in the ocean and tree climbing.
The course is open to men and women. Perry’s goal, according to a news release, is for participants to emerge as better people, with the forbearance, grace and strength of generations past.
The class costs $3,500 per person, and participants must be guests at the Four Seasons. The resort is located in West Oahu, roughly 30 miles from the resorts along Waikiki Beach.
The price includes special meals featuring indigenous ingredients intended to provide energy and hydration. A welcoming 80-minute massage is also included in the price. Hotel rooms cost extra.
Info and reservations: Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina (808) 679-0079
