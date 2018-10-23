How to keep your tennis game fresh when you visit Hawaii

Tennis lovers visiting Hawaii don’t need to put their game on hold. Fans can work on their game at a Maui tennis club, go see the pros in the Hawaii Tennis Open or get pointers from world-ranked players at a Four Seasons Resort.
Go play
The Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch in Lahaina offers a place for dedicated tennis players to work out every day — at a reasonable price. Per-person costs are $10 for half a day and $15 for a full day on the courts. You can rent a racket if you don’t want to bring one from home ($2.50 a day), and take an advanced beginner or intermediate clinic for $25. Info: Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch, 2780 Kekaa Drive, Lahaina, Maui; (808) 667-5200
Go watch
The Hawaii Tennis Open coming to Honolulu brings six male and female contenders, including U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. Watch the pros and maybe copy some of their moves as they compete on outdoor hard courts Dec. 21 to 23. Tickets cost $25 each to watch the quarterfinals; $35 to $75 for semifinal and championship matches. Info: Hawaii Tennis Open, Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu; (800) 745-3000
Go big
Here’s a chance to get some pointers on your tennis swing from some of biggest names in tennis, including Tracy Austin and Steve Johnson. Be prepared to spend a lot for the luxury tennis camp at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.
The Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp from Nov. 2 to 6 is intended for avid adult players with skill levels ranging from recreational to tournament. The camp will match a limited number of guests with:
--Austin, once the world’s top-ranked player and three-time Grand Slam winner;
--Johnson, America’s No. 3-ranked player and Bronze Medal winner at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro;
--Denis Kudla, who turned pro in 2010 and has been ranked as high as No. 53 during his career; and
--Shelby Rogers, who reached her career-high ranking, No. 48 in the world, in 2017.
Marc Lucero, who earlier this year was named touring coach of the year by the Professional Tennis Registry.
Tennis camp costs $5,995 per person, based on double occupancy, to play and stay. Solo travelers pay $7,495. It will include four days of lessons, on-court clinics and matches with other amateurs and with the pros. Registration includes all scheduled activities, a cocktail reception, a farewell dinner and four nights in ocean-view accommodations. Info:
Info: Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp, Four Seasons Maui Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Maui; (800) 289-3333
ALSO