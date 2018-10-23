How to keep your tennis game fresh when you visit Hawaii

The Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch in Lahaina offers a place for dedicated tennis players to work out every day — at a reasonable price. Per-person costs are $10 for half a day and $15 for a full day on the courts. You can rent a racket if you don’t want to bring one from home ($2.50 a day), and take an advanced beginner or intermediate clinic for $25. Info: Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch, 2780 Kekaa Drive, Lahaina, Maui; (808) 667-5200