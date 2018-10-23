Advertisement

How to keep your tennis game fresh when you visit Hawaii

By Jay Jones
Oct 23, 2018 | 4:00 AM
Amateur tennis players work on their game on the courts at the Four Seasons Resort Maui in Wailea. Guests can learn from the pros when the Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp returns to the resort in November. (Four Seasons Resort Maui)

Tennis lovers visiting Hawaii don’t need to put their game on hold. Fans can work on their game at a Maui tennis club, go see the pros in the Hawaii Tennis Open or get pointers from world-ranked players at a Four Seasons Resort.

Go play

The Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch in Lahaina offers a place for dedicated tennis players to work out every day — at a reasonable price. Per-person costs are $10 for half a day and $15 for a full day on the courts. You can rent a racket if you don’t want to bring one from home ($2.50 a day), and take an advanced beginner or intermediate clinic for $25. Info: Royal Lahaina Tennis Ranch, 2780 Kekaa Drive, Lahaina, Maui; (808) 667-5200

Go watch

The Hawaii Tennis Open coming to Honolulu brings six male and female contenders, including U.S. Open finalist Kei Nishikori and two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza. Watch the pros and maybe copy some of their moves as they compete on outdoor hard courts Dec. 21 to 23. Tickets cost $25 each to watch the quarterfinals; $35 to $75 for semifinal and championship matches. Info: Hawaii Tennis Open, Blaisdell Arena, 777 Ward Ave., Honolulu; (800) 745-3000

Go big
The Four Seasons Resort Maui will host the luxury Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp in November for tennis players who want to learn from the pros.
The Four Seasons Resort Maui will host the luxury Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp in November for tennis players who want to learn from the pros. (Grand Slam Tennis Tours)

Here’s a chance to get some pointers on your tennis swing from some of biggest names in tennis, including Tracy Austin and Steve Johnson. Be prepared to spend a lot for the luxury tennis camp at the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

The Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp from Nov. 2 to 6 is intended for avid adult players with skill levels ranging from recreational to tournament. The camp will match a limited number of guests with:

--Austin, once the world’s top-ranked player and three-time Grand Slam winner;

--Johnson, America’s No. 3-ranked player and Bronze Medal winner at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro;

--Denis Kudla, who turned pro in 2010 and has been ranked as high as No. 53 during his career; and

--Shelby Rogers, who reached her career-high ranking, No. 48 in the world, in 2017.

Marc Lucero, who earlier this year was named touring coach of the year by the Professional Tennis Registry.

Tennis camp costs $5,995 per person, based on double occupancy, to play and stay. Solo travelers pay $7,495. It will include four days of lessons, on-court clinics and matches with other amateurs and with the pros. Registration includes all scheduled activities, a cocktail reception, a farewell dinner and four nights in ocean-view accommodations. Info:

Info: Topnotch Fantasy Tennis Camp, Four Seasons Maui Resort, 3900 Wailea Alanui Drive, Wailea, Maui; (800) 289-3333

