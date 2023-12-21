No. 2 UCLA shifts its focus to USC after finishing undefeated in nonconference play

UCLA guard Charisma Osborne, right, shoots over Hawaii guard Ashley Thoms during the first half of the Bruins’ 85-46 win Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.

No. 2 UCLA cruised undefeated through its nonconference schedule, beating ranked Connecticut, Florida State and Ohio State on the road.

Now, the Bruins are about to face their biggest test yet.

They’ll take on No. 6 USC after Christmas in the teams’ Pac-12 opener in a game expected to be sold out at Pauley Pavilion.

“It’s going to be a blast,” coach Cori Close said Thursday after the Bruins routed Hawaii 85-46 to improve to 11-0. “We’re not even close to playing our best basketball.”

Charisma Osborne scored 17 points and UCLA had more than half of its points in the paint in the first half.

The Rainbow Wahine had no answer inside for 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts, who towered three inches over their tallest player. Even when double-teamed, Betts fought through to draw a foul. She finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Hawaii’s starting center, Brooklyn Rewers, picked up three fouls in the first half.

The Bruins led 45-16 at halftime, outscoring the Wahine 30-4 in the paint. For the game, the Bruins outscored Hawaii 44-8 inside.

“We’ve grown a lot as a team,” Osborne said. “We’ve gotten a lot more comfortable with each other and finding each other good shots.”

Olivia Davies led the Wahine (3-6) with 11 points. MeiLani McBee added nine points. She was one of five Hawaii players in foul trouble. The Wahine had a season-high 26 turnovers.

Kiki Rice added 14 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals for UCLA.

The Bruins didn’t waste any time in dominating the Wahine, who were coming off a 17-day break.

The Wahine’s only points in the first quarter came on two three-pointers by McBee. They committed 12 turnovers and were outscored 20-0 in the paint.

The Bruins’ lone weak spot was free throws. They made just eight of 19.

“It was definitely one of those days,” said Betts, who missed all three of her free throws.

Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips went down with 1:42 remaining in the game. She eventually got up and walked off, finishing with eight points, eight rebounds and five assists.