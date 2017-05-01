$20 concert tickets for such Vegas shows as Train and Queen go on sale Tuesday

Vegas concert tickets for $20? Yes. If you’re a fan of Chris Brown, the Goo Goo Dolls, Adam Lambert and many others, you can save big starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
That’s when concert promoter Live Nation will begin selling thousands of the $20 tickets for upcoming Vegas concerts. Here’s what a bargain this is: The price includes taxes and fees.
Some of the shows might provide your first concert experience at the new T-Mobile Arena or the even newer Park Theater at Monte Carlo.
Here’s a partial list of shows for which discounted tickets will be available:
Train May 12 at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Chris Brown May 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
New Kids on the Block May 28 at T-Mobile Arena
Kidz Bop June 11 at Cox Pavilion
Boston and Night Ranger June 17 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo
Queen and Adam Lambert June 25 at T-Mobile Arena
Goo Goo Dolls July 15 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center
Third Eye Blind July 22 at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
Discounts continue on concerts into September. The full list of shows and available tickets is online. The list includes acts in other cities also included in the discount.
The promotion continues through May 9.
