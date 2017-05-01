$20 concert tickets for such Vegas shows as Train and Queen go on sale Tuesday

Vegas concert tickets for $20? Yes. If you’re a fan of Chris Brown, the Goo Goo Dolls, Adam Lambert and many others, you can save big starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

That’s when concert promoter Live Nation will begin selling thousands of the $20 tickets for upcoming Vegas concerts. Here’s what a bargain this is: The price includes taxes and fees.

Some of the shows might provide your first concert experience at the new T-Mobile Arena or the even newer Park Theater at Monte Carlo.

Here’s a partial list of shows for which discounted tickets will be available:

Train May 12 at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Chris Brown May 20 at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

New Kids on the Block May 28 at T-Mobile Arena

Kidz Bop June 11 at Cox Pavilion

Adam Lambert will join Queen in concert June 25 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times Adam Lambert will join Queen in concert June 25 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. Adam Lambert will join Queen in concert June 25 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Boston and Night Ranger June 17 at Park Theater at Monte Carlo

Queen and Adam Lambert June 25 at T-Mobile Arena

Goo Goo Dolls July 15 at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center

Third Eye Blind July 22 at the Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Discounts continue on concerts into September. The full list of shows and available tickets is online. The list includes acts in other cities also included in the discount.

The promotion continues through May 9.

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

ALSO:

At Elvis Presley’s Memphis, you can snap a selfie with the pink Cadillac and eat like the King

Jersey Boys and more are coming to Norwegian Bliss

9 places on the Vegas Strip where you can still find free parking