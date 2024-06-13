The Eagles are headed to the Las Vegas Sphere

The Eagles are touching down in Las Vegas.

The long-running rock band announced Thursday that it will play eight shows at Sphere, the $2 billion venue with the wraparound video screen just off the Vegas Strip, over four weekends this fall starting Sept. 20. Tickets for the concerts, the last of which is scheduled for Oct. 19, are set to go on sale June 21 (though pre-sale access will be available to various groups as early as June 18).

The Sphere residency ostensibly comes as part of the Eagles’ so-called Long Goodbye, a farewell tour that launched in September — seven years after the death of co-founder Glenn Frey — and stopped at Inglewood’s Kia Forum for four nights in January.

“Welcome to whatever this is,” singer Don Henley said with a smile to greet the crowd at the first of those Forum gigs. The band has said it will keep adding dates according to audience demand.

The Eagles will become the fourth act to play Sphere following U2, which opened the building last year, Phish and Dead & Company, which is in the middle of a 30-show residency set to run through mid-August.

Last week the venue made news when a Phish fan said he’d received a letter from Sphere prohibiting him from entering the venue after he posted a video of himself taking a bong hit during a Phish concert. Sphere later said it had rescinded the ban.