Memphis on your mind? Here's a $252 round-trip airfare from LAX on Delta

If you have Memphis, Tenn., in mind for business or pleasure, Delta has a $252 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX.
You must buy your ticket 21 days in advance. The fare, subject to availability, is for travel through Nov. 2; you must stay over a Saturday night. Fares may be higher mid-May through early August.
Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
ALSO:
Here’s something you didn’t know about Tijuana: It's a great weekend escape for food lovers
Your guide to the best Final Four viewing parties in Las Vegas
What to expect from Disney’s new ‘Guardians of the Galaxy” ride
travel@latimes.com
@latimestravel