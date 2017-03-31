TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: Size up classic cars, tour historic Union Station and collect OMG reactions at colorful Venice Beach
Memphis on your mind? Here's a $252 round-trip airfare from LAX on Delta

If you have Memphis, Tenn., in mind for business or pleasure, Delta has a $252 round-trip fare, including all taxes and fees, from LAX.

You must buy your ticket 21 days in advance. The fare, subject to availability, is for travel through Nov. 2; you must stay over a Saturday night. Fares may be higher mid-May through early August.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212, www.delta.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

