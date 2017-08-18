Oslo is oh so cheap: $414 round trip from LAX on Lufthansa

And you thought fares to Asia were low? Check out this rock-bottom price to Oslo, Norway, from LAX on Lufthansa: $414, which includes all taxes and fees.
The fare, subject to availability, is for travel from Wednesdays through Sundays Oct. 28 to March 28. You must stay at least seven nights, and holiday blackouts apply.
Info: Lufthansa, (800) 645-3880.
Source: Airfarewatchdog
