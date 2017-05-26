From LAX, a $795 round-trip fare to the South Pacific's Cook Islands on Air New Zealand

You can get to the exotic Cook Islands for $795 round trip from LAX on Air New Zealand.
The fare, which includes all taxes and fees and is subject to availability, is for departures on Saturdays on these dates: Aug. 26-Sept. 24, Oct. 21-Dec. 15 and Jan. 20-March 31.
Returns are on Fridays. You must stay at least six days but not more than 20 days. You must buy your ticket by June 10.
Info: Air New Zealand, (800) 262-1234 www.airnewzealand.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
