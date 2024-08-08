Air taxi service plans for 2026 Los Angeles launch at USC, SoFi and LAX

As air taxi travel gets closer to liftoff in the United States, Archer Aviation announced plans for a 2026 launch in Los Angeles ahead of the World Cup.

The aircraft service said it plans to use existing infrastructure at locations that include USC, Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport and SoFi Stadium. The goal is to quickly get travelers over traffic-choked roads to their destination using multi-propeller air taxis that the company says are significantly quieter than helicopters.

The Federal Aviation Administration recently cleared the Santa Clara, Calif.-based electric air taxi company to test its aircraft commercially ahead of an official public launch, which will possibly occur first in Chicago and Newark, N.J., where Archer has confirmed two routes with United Airlines.

“These are our first announced infrastructure deals in L.A.,” Chief Commercial Officer Nikhil Goel said about Thursday’s announcement. “I think we’re making a lot of progress around how we’re working with cities and building out some of our early networks.”

A Los Angeles launch requires clearance from the FAA, which largely oversees airspace, and local and state agencies that set requirements for regulations and infrastructure, including permits and design plans for takeoff and landing areas. Archer said that before a launch, locations need to be electrified for charging, and clear rules of air traffic operations need to be set.

Goel said that Archer will work with communities to establish routes, and that much of the regulatory work has been done through the company’s partners.

At USC, he said four helipads have rarely been used because of noise and costs. Archer has “built out a relationship with the university and the administration there to be able to use those for visitors, for guest speakers, for people who live far away from campus” who would have to travel a distance, he said.

Archer is also working with Southwest Airlines, in addition to United, and fixed-base airport terminal operator Atlantic Aviation, which Archer plans to use as the ground location at LAX and Hollywood Burbank Airport. At SoFi, Goel said, Archer is working with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to establish a vertiport space. The stadium will host World Cup matches in mid-2026.

“We’re not proposing that we’re going to go out and build a ton of new infrastructure,” Goel said. “We’re going to leverage existing infrastructure that already is across the city but, frankly, is pretty underutilized. And so what we’re hoping to do is … take advantage of the space and certified airports that are already there and fly our aircraft out of them.”

Equity, accessibility, emissions and noise are all key concerns to address when it comes to air taxi travel, transit experts have said.

Licensing requirements in California are also stringent compared with some other states, and air taxi services may face stricter oversight by comparison to other parts of the country. Experts have also pointed to affordability as a potential hurdle because air taxi services may benefit some residents over others.

Goel said Archer’s ultimate goal would be for the cost of a ride to match that of a ride-hailing or taxi service. But initially, he said, it’s more likely to be on par with the cost of a premium car service.

Archer’s Southern California network would also include Santa Monica, Long Beach, Van Nuys and Orange County, where Santa Cruz-based air taxi company Joby Aviation, which was previously cleared by the FAA to test operations, has been discussing plans with authorities and partners to operate from John Wayne Airport.