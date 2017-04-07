Round trip for travel to Malaysia from late summer to early fall for just $470 on ANA

Bragging rights usually come with a cost, but not with this $470 fare on All Nippon Airways, a.k.a. ANA, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital.
The round-trip fare from LAX is subject to availability and includes all taxes and fees. It is for travel Aug. 29 to Nov. 14, and you must stay at least five nights. Departures are Sundays through Thursdays.
Info: ANA, (800) 235-9262, www.fly-ana.com
Source: Airfarewatchdog.com
ALSO
Who takes their 86-year-old dad to a cemetery? I did. But we were really in the desert for a golf weekend escape
Jimmy Buffet comes to La Jolla for debut of new musical “Escape to Margaritaville”
Kids 12 and under can ski and ride for free at Snow Summit for the rest of the season
travel@latimes.com
@latimestravel