Round trip for travel to Malaysia from late summer to early fall for just $470 on ANA

Bragging rights usually come with a cost, but not with this $470 fare on All Nippon Airways, a.k.a. ANA, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital.

The round-trip fare from LAX is subject to availability and includes all taxes and fees. It is for travel Aug. 29 to Nov. 14, and you must stay at least five nights. Departures are Sundays through Thursdays.

Info: ANA, (800) 235-9262, www.fly-ana.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

