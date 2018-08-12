A two-wheel, thrill-a-minute ride through the Alps

We rode in temperatures that ranged from the low 40s to the low 90s and managed to stay comfortable most of the time in Pivot Touring jackets made by Tourmaster. Rain suits from Fly kept us dry, and the jackets were also ideal for hiking in cool damp weather. We wore Shoei helmets without communication systems, but many riders use Sena Bluetooth headsets so they can chat while riding. Our motorcycle was a 2017 BMW R1200RT.