Britney calling it quits after four years of her Vegas show

Pop music icon Britney Spears will say so long to 2017 and to Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve as she concludes a four-year run on the Strip.

Spears will bring to a close her hugely successful show at Axis at Planet Hollywood, publicists announced Monday.

“As I prepare to say goodbye to ‘Piece of Me,’ I had no idea how magical this experience would be,” Spears was quoted as saying in a statement. “I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show.”

Spears’ final 18 shows will be performed Sept. 3; Oct. 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28; Nov. 1, 3 and 4 and Dec. 19, 27, 28, 30 and 31.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices range from $59 to $229 plus fees and taxes.

Spears launched her residency on Dec. 27, 2013. As of January of this year, the show had grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales.

About 700,000 people have seen the production, including Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Steven Tyler.

Backed by a cast of musicians and dancers, “Britney: Piece of Me” features more than 20 of her hit songs, including “Baby One More Time,” “Breathe on Me,” “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll,” “Make Me” and “Slave 4 U.”

Spears, 35, began her career at age 11 as a cast member of “The All New Mickey Mouse Club.” In 2000, her mega-hit “Oops, I Did It Again” helped hone her image as one of the entertainment world’s bad girls.

On Jan. 3, 2004, Britney married her childhood sweetheart, Jason Alexander, in Las Vegas. The marriage was annulled two days later.

