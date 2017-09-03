Score big with an 'Easy Rider' play-along, and go to a street festival chock-full of art

Mermaids, pirates, card sharks, musicians, artists, hogs and avocados make appearances as the seasons begin their summer-to-fall transition.

Los Angeles

Rock with a combination concert and cult-classic film as “Easy Rider” screens with a live score at the historic Wiltern theater. The seven-piece Easy Rider Live band will cover the soundtrack songs by Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, the Band, the Byrds and Steppenwolf. A couple of Harley-Davidson motorcycles (hogs) will be in the lobby.

When: Friday

Cost/info: From $30. Children OK. No dogs. (213) 388-1400, lat.ms/easyrider

Dana Point

A fleet of seven reproductions of 19th century tall ships enters Dana Harbor for the Tall Ships Festival at the Ocean Institute. Visitors can tour the tall ships, watch mock pirate battles, help crews haul up sails, sing sea chanties, and meet “mermaids.” Actors in the Re-enactor’s Village will demonstrate blacksmithing and other maritime skills.

When: Friday-Sept.10.

Info/cost: Adults (age 15 and older) $10, children (age 3-14) $8. Participatory events may cost extra. Only service dogs permitted and only in festival areas (not on ships). (949) 496-2274, lat.ms/danatallships

Oxnard

The Oxnard Jazz Festival brings together stars of urban, Latin and smooth jazz; rhythm ’n’ blues; and more. Headliners include Jonathan Butler, Jessy J., Evelyn “Champagne” King, Malo Anthology and Rick Parma. The festival adds a splash of comedy, parties, painting, wine-tasting, golf — and after all those exhausting activities — spa treatments.

When: Friday-Sept. 10.

Cost/info: From $50 for adults, $15 for children 5-12; kids 4 and younger admitted free. Service animals permitted. (818) 533-8463, oxnardjazzfestival.com

Los Angeles

Poker fans can watch or play at the Celebrity Poker Tournament With Ed Asner and Friends, a charity event for the Autism Society of America. Celebrities expected include Ed Asner, Ed Begley Jr., Michael Chiklis, Peter Fonda and Daryl Hannah. .

When: Saturday

Cost/info: From $100 to watch (includes food and beverages) and $200 to play. Not recommended for children. Service dogs permitted. (818) 760-8995, pokerwithed.com

Morro Bay

A little farther north, the Avocado & Margarita Street Festival celebrates two of California’s favorites with music and, of course, margaritas and avocados. Scheduled to play: the Mighty Croon Dogs, Force ’Em, the Dork Band and Lulu & the Cowtippers.

When: Saturday.

Cost/info: Adults $7, kids 10 and younger free. Service dogs only. (805) 772-4467, avomargfest.com

Ventura

Forty street artists will create vivid chalk-pastel works on sidewalks at the Ventura Art & Street Painting Festival. A juried fine-arts and crafts show displays sculptures, paintings, wood carvings, jewelry and one-of-a-kind clothing. In the Children’s Chalk Area, for $10, kids can color their own sidewalk squares.

When: Saturday and Sept. 10

Cost: Free. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 302-4371, venturaartfestival.com

