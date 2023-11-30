Party like it’s summer, eat like the holidays: Bésame Mucho in L.A., a tamale festival in O.C.

The holidays are fast approaching, but that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate like it’s summertime. The Bésame Mucho Latin music festival is bringing the heat to Dodger Stadium with more than 60 acts across three stages. From Los Bukis to Natalia Lafourcade, the multigenerational lineup brings together icons in Latin pop, rock en Español, regional Mexican, cumbia and more.

To get in the holiday spirit, shop for gifts at the Self Help Graphics Holiday Marketplace, or have a Merry-Achi Christmas with the traditional sounds of Sol de México de José Hernández. You can even get a head start on the tamal feasting at the La Habra Tamale Festival. Whatever you’re looking for, we‘ve got you covered.

LIVE MUSIC

Bésame Mucho at Dodger Stadium: This sold-out, jam-packed festival returns to Los Angeles for another year of legendary acts. With three stages dedicated to rock, pop and classics, it’s sure to split attendees in every direction at Dodger Stadium. This year’s lineup is already one for the books, featuring headlining performances by Maná, Los Bukis and Gloria Trevi. They’ll be joined by Hombres G, Alejandro Fernández, Reik, Café Tacvba, Pepe Aguilar, Camila, Natalia Lafourcade and many more iconic performers. Tickets sold out back in February, but if you’re lucky to get off the waitlist, you will enjoy over 60 performances in one single day.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Waitlist request with tickets starting at $497.82

Thousands attend the first Bésame Mucho festival at Dodger Stadium in December 2022. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Aterciopelados at the Observatory in OC: The Colombian rock duo known for its eclectic aesthetic and experimental sounds comes to Orange County Sunday. The Latin Grammy winners are most recognized for the socially conscious messages in their music, in which they regularly discuss political injustice, women’s rights and environmental destruction. Come join in on the revolutionary rhythms of Aterciopelados.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Observatory, 3503 S. Harbor Blvd., Santa Ana

Admission: Tickets are $38 each

Bésame Mucho Festival expands to Texas The L.A.-based Bésame Mucho Festival is expanding to Austin, Texas, for legendary Latino performances at the Circuit of the Americas Stadium on March 2, 2024.

Dante Elephante x Rudy De Anda at the Paramount: Get ready for a Latino soul night at the Paramount featuring Dante Elephante from Santa Barbara and Rudy De Anda from Chicago. The two artists deliver funky rhythms and disco vibes with a touch of rock. Come watch as both acts divulge their unique storylines through live music.

When: 8 p.m. Thursday

Where: The Paramount, 2708 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets are $22.66

Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Ricky Martin: The Trilogy Tour: Get ready for a night of reggaeton, salsa, pop and dance, as the trio of international stars unite their talents on the same stage to present their shows separately. You can expect the best of their respective pop music repertoires with touches of the urban genre. The tour that extends to 2024 makes a two-day stop in Los Angeles with a show to rock from start to finish.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday

Where: Crypto.com Arena,1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Admission: From $159

From left, Ricky Martin performs at the Hollywood Bowl in 2022; Pitbull performs at Staples Center in 2017; and Enrique Iglesias performs at Staples Center in 2017. (Los Angeles Times)

Merry-Achi Christmas at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts: Have a Merry-Achi Christmas with the traditional sounds of Sol de México de José Hernández. This annual tradition celebrates Christmas the Mexican way, filled with seasonal holiday songs and dance. The headliners are joined by Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles, the first all-female mariachi in the U.S., as well as DanzArts Sabor México Dance Company.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos

Admission: Tickets start at $35

They tried to Eurowash the Latin Grammys. Voters said otherwise Thanks to a sweep by Latina artists of the four major categories, the Latin Grammys proved who still dominates in the music industry

ART & CULTURE

La Virgen de Guadalupe, Dios Inantzin at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels: The Latino Theater Company’s signature holiday performance, the theatrical retelling of the Catholic teaching of Virgin Mary’s appearance to Juan Diego in Mexico, has been ongoing for over more than decades in Los Angeles. This annual tradition will feature over 100 actors, singers and Aztec dancers, and will bring together the community in anticipation of one of the most popular religious commemorations in December, the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Sonia Romero: Taken Root exhibit at Loyola Marymount University: Explore the mixed mediums of artist Sonia Romero in Taken Root, a 20-year survey exhibition featuring more than 50 pieces. Romero describes herself as a “both/and” artist, “half Hispanic/Mexican American” and “half German/Russian American.” Her multiethnic upbringing has shaped her expression in her life and art. The L.A. artist blurs the lines of belonging by dabbling across different art forms of printmaking, painting and paper cutting.

When: Through Dec. 9

Where: Laband Art Gallery, 1 LMU Drive, Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Sonia Romero in her studio painting her public art mural, “Hecho a Mano,” permanently installed at Mariachi Plaza Metro Station. (Rafael Cardenas / From the artist and Laband Art Gallery)

ChimMaya Gallery Reopening: For 15 years this Eastside gallery provided a venue for emerging artists to feature their artwork. After closing its former location in 2019, the gallery is rejoining the community with a new location and a fresh aesthetic. This weekend, ChimMaya/CM2arts will host a reopening reception in a space designed to provide both a commercial and residential feel that allows collectors to envision art in their homes and offices.

When: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: ChimMaya Gallery, 5251 E. Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

L.A. Book Launch Incantation by Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo at Beyond Baroque: Celebrate the launch of Xochitl-Julisa Bermejo’s poetry book centered around strife and compassion in a time of division and transformation. As the daughter of Mexican immigrants, Bermejo often used her family’s journey as inspiration for her writing. The new collection is inspired by writers like bell hooks, Audrey Lorde and Adrienne Maree Brown. The book launch will feature readings by Josh Evans, féi hernandez, Jenise Miller and Jasmine Williams.

When: 8 p.m Friday

Where: Beyond Baroque Literary Arts Center, 681 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

COMMUNITY FESTIVALS

Self Help Graphics and Art Holiday Marketplace: Shop till you drop at Self Help Graphics’ annual holiday marketplace. Hosted at Art Share L.A, the pop-up will feature unique holiday gifts and food prepared by local street vendors. Support small businesses and pick up some prints, jewelry, pottery and more by local POC artists.

When: noon to 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Art Share L.A., 801 E. 4th Place, Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Attendees walk around art booths during Self Help Graphics’ 50th Día de los Muertos event. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Indigenous Winter Solstice Celebration: Celebrate the winter solstice and the birth of Huitzilopochtli, the solar and war deity of sacrifice in Aztec religion, at this family-friendly event. Hosted by Malinalli Superfoods, a plant-based juice bar and deli, this festival brings together Indigenous artisans and other vendors. There will be kid workshops such as storytelling and flower-making, vegan food, a live DJ and performances.

When: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Malinalli Superfoods, 4528 Whittier Blvd., East Los Angeles

Admission: Free

La Habra Tamale Festival: Get an early start on tamale feasting at the 10th La Habra Tamale Festival. Don’t be fooled by the event’s name, as you can expect more than tamales, including three stages for musical acts, dance performances and unique animal shows. Come hungry and don’t miss out on the fireworks show, tree lighting and live cumbia.

When: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: 110 E. La Habra Blvd., La Habra

Admission: Free

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en Español reporter Tommy Calle contributed to this story.