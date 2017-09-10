Travel the globe without ever leaving the Golden State

Travel from Denmark to Greece to Japan; be a fashionista or an artist or a hiker in a dazzling national park and get ready for a busy weekend.
Newport Beach
For fashionistas, Style Week OC at Fashion Island combines fall-design for clothing, beauty and home decor with panel discussions on makeup, style, design and entertaining by influencers, including E! News’ Catt Sadler, personality Audrina Patridge, and local fashion bloggers.
When: Sept. 15-16
Cost, info: Free. Younger children not recommended. No dogs. (949) 721-2000, (855) 658-8527, Fashion Island
Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Anime Festival celebrates the centennial of anime by screening “Namakura Katana,” one of the first Japanese animated short films, made in 1917. Also on the bill are award-winning films and the North American premiere of “King of Prism,” which encourages audience members to feel as though they’re at a live concert by waving glow sticks and cheering characters, kind of like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” but nicer.
When: Sept. 15-17
Cost, info: Tickets for each film $8-$30. Three films are suitable for children. Only service dogs permitted. Tickets
Solvang
Hans Christian Andersen (or an actor representing him) will be part of the Danish culture celebrated at the 81st annual Solvang Danish Days. Live music, a reenactors’ Viking encampment and a living-history area with storytellers are all part of the fun. Craftspeople show their skills in an Old World Artisans Marketplace, and kids have an area just for them.
When: Sept. 15-17
Cost, info: Free except for food. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (877) 327-2656, Solvang
Del Mar
More than 80 musicians are scheduled at Kaaboo, including Pink, Ice Cube, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jackson Browne, Tom Petty, Jane’s Addiction, Kesha, Muse, Weezer and the Tubes. Comedians include David Spade, Al Madrigal, Bridget Everett and Arsenio Hall. Installation, mural and other arts abound. Nearly 100 chefs, restaurants and purveyors of adult beverages will be represented.
When: Sept. 15-17
Cost, info: Tickets from $129 plus $18.95 fee; 10% discount for verified students and military; additional for other activities. Geared toward adults. No dogs. (855) 798-5995, Kaaboo
Twentynine Palms
Sixty-three artists display works inspired by Joshua Tree National Park at the Joshua Tree National Park Art Exposition. “Inspiration” is the theme, and visitors can join ranger walks and talks about the unusual nature of this stunning desert park, listen to guitar-and-mandolin and jazz duos, and express their creativity in workshops on watercolor painting, portrait and figure drawing, and Asian black-ink Sumi-e brush painting.
When: Sept. 16 and 17
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (760) 367-3505, jtnparts.org
San Juan Capistrano
Live Greek music with traditional dancing and a bazaar take place at the lively fifth annual Greek Festival at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church. Come for Greek cuisine, including souvlaki, gyros, spanakopita, pastitsio and Greek salads, and traditionally handmade pastries such as baklava, powdered sugar-covered kourambiethes,and honey-dipped loukoumathes (Greek doughnut holes), to be washed down with strong Greek coffee. Opa!
When: Sept. 16 and 17
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Only service animals permitted. (949) 542-3445, SJCgreekfest