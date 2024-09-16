Summer situationship fizzling out? Fret not. This fall, these are the pieces that will hold you down from day to night

(Micah Fluellen / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images; Rick Owens; Louis Vuitton; Gucci; ERL;Marine Serre; District Vision; Bottega Veneta)

This story is part of Image’s September Image Makers issue, celebrating some of the most daring and innovative artists working in fashion today.

Bottega Veneta Sunday Slipper, $1,450

Channel ASAP Rocky in Carrie Mae Weems’ Bottega Veneta campaign with a pair of the brand’s signature Intrecciato slippers. The smooth, padded lambskin provides ample laid-back comfort, whether you’ve got kids in tow or not. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Rick Owens Recycled Cashmere Bodysuit in Dust, $2,040

If you want to turn heads and keep warm this fall, look to the ultimate nonconformist, Rick Owens, for a chic solution with this dust gray knit bodysuit. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Prada Buckle Handbag in Suede, $6,000

Newly introduced in suede for fall, the Prada Buckle handbag is timeless, guaranteed to look better with age, and quite possibly the last bag you’ll ever need to buy. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Louis Vuitton Washed Denim Workwear Pants, $1,840

These Western-inspired jeans from Louis Vuitton are just the right amount of distressed. Unique details like an ornate leather saddle patch and turquoise buttons and rivets add that signature LV touch. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

District Vision Junya Racer Glasses, $295-$365

Made in Japan, the District Vision Junya Racer Glasses are hyperfunctional, cool and just as comfortable for a run or hike as they for window shopping or bar hopping. Purchase 👉🏽 here.

Gucci Shiny Leather Trench Coat, $8,900

Dark green with an embossed logo detail on the collar, this leather jacket by Gucci will upgrade every look. Anything but ordinary, a detachable belt adds styling versatility.

Marine Serre Upcycled T-Shirts and Lace T-Shirt Dress, $1,420

The queen of upcycling, every one of Marine Serre’s recycled T-shirts and lace dresses is different. In this dress you’re guaranteed to be one of one. Purchase 👉🏽 here.