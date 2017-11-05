What's up for the weekend of Nov. 10-12: veterans, cars, animation, color, art and noodles

Next weekend it’s veterans, cars, animation, color, art and noodles. No bull. Well, actually, yes, bull too.

The International Animation Festival will screen six feature-length films and 300 shorts from 103 countries.

Seminars and panel discussions add a dimension to the films; categories include hand-drawn and watercolor animation. Four hundred writers, filmmakers, directors and visual artists from around the world are expected to attend. Nov. 11 is designed for kids. Part of the proceeds will benefit Boo2Bullying.

When: Nov. 9-11

Cost, info: From $10. Family-friendly. Service dogs only. (760) 285-8051, psiaf.org

The seventh Veterans Day Ceremony and Car Show honors the sacrifices of Americans who served in the military.

Fees for entering vehicles in the car show raise money for Paralyzed Veterans of America. Any kind of car is welcome. Local bands create the day’s soundtrack.

When: Nov. 11

Cost, info: Free for ceremony and viewing cars; $35 to enter a car. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (714) 785-7621, veteransdaycarshowhb.org

This is not a rodeo. The Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour is about seemingly crazy guys riding bucking bulls. Pick up some riding lingo: “down in the well” refers to a bull spinning in one direction with “the force of the spin pulling the rider down the side of the bull and into the motion’s vortex.” Fun?

When: Nov. 11

Cost, info: From $15 plus fees. Children OK. No dogs. (909) 244 5500, lat.ms/velocitytour

DesignerCon is all art, art, art. American and international artists, designers and makers show unusual and original prints, paintings, sculptures, collectible clothing and stunning jewelry in a variety of styles. Guests can spray black paint on “secret walls” at the after party.

When: Nov. 11 and 12

Cost, info: Adult $10, military with ID free, children 12 and younger free. Service animals only. (818) 928-9295, designercon.com

You start wearing white, and you end in a rainbow of bright colors. The Color Run is a 5K run, but along the way you get dusted in blue, pink, green, yellow, orange and purple (non-toxic) powdered paint.

With no timing or race winners, you can walk, jog, skip or run under colored foam arches and through walls of bubbles — and then dance with abandon at the finish line.

When: Nov. 12

Cost, info: Adult from $39.99, children 5 and younger free. No animals allowed. (855) 662-6567, lat.ms/colorrun

The competition is fierce. The air is thick with tension. It’s the third RamenFest, where chefs compete for the best ramen noodles, and the public votes for Ramen King. Visitors can savor traditional plates with pork or get adventurous with vegan, lobster or crab-salad-with-corn-salsa versions.

When: Nov. 12

Cost, info: $55 plus fees. Family-friendly. No dogs. (805) 964-1288, lat.ms/ramenfest

To suggest an event that's cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com.

