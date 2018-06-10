What's happening close to home for Father's Day weekend

Whether the men of your family are into sci-fi, aliens, magic, music, stamps, sports or cars, you have lots of choice for Father’s Day weekend.
Long Beach
Maybe Dad would enjoy browsing what’s billed as the “largest rare coin, currency, stamp and sports-card show in the nation” at the Coin, Stamp and Collectibles Expo at the Long Beach Convention Center. More than 500 dealers are expected.
When: 10 a.m. June 14-16
Cost, info: $8; seniors (65 and older) $4, free with promo code LAT18. Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (888) 743-9316
Pasadena
Here’s a chance to roam from ancient civilizations to outer space at AlienCon at the Pasadena Convention Center. Sci-fi actors David Duchovny from “The X-Files,” Gates McFadden from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and Robert Picardo from “Star Trek: Voyager” are among those scheduled to appear.
When: 10 a.m. June 15-17
Cost, info: From $61. Family-friendly. Only service animals that provide physical support permitted. (626) 795-9311
Pasadena
More than 600 chalk artists from around the world decorate the streets and sidewalks at the 26th Pasadena Chalk Festival at the Paseo. Kids can make Father’s Day cards in Children’s Chalkland and the Chalk of Fame shows famous movie scenes. Sunday also will feature the 17th Police Classic Car Show.
When: 10 a.m., chalk festival June 15-17; car show June 17
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (626) 795-8891
Murrieta
Take your favorite guys to the 48th Father’s Day Car Show at California Oaks Sports Park. Three Chord Justice will play live tunes while visitors check out the autos, browse the booths and sample foods.
When: 4 p.m. June 16
Cost, info: Free, but $30 to enter a vehicle ($25 if pre-registered). Family-friendly. No dogs permitted. (951) 304-7275
Arcadia
Illusionist Gary Peterson and his dance troupe will perform magic and storytelling for the whole family at the Father’s Day Magic Show at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center.
When: 2 p.m. June 17.
Cost, info: From $15. Family-friendly. Only service animals permitted. (626) 821-1781
Corona del Mar and Newport Beach
Return to the 18th and early 19th centuries for the Baroque Music Festival in the Sherman Library and Gardens in Newport Beach and at local churches. “French Fare with a Dash of Handel, Bach and More” features violin concertos, opera and more.
When: June 17-24, times vary.
Cost, info: From $30, music students (12 and older with valid ID) $5 on day of performances (subject to availability). Suitable for children 12 and older. No dogs permitted. (949) 760-7887