Arts and arfs are on the SoCal agenda for June 22-24

The weekend will bring you flowers, art, cool technology, short films, carnival rides and a goofy gathering of dogs.
Palm Springs
More than 55 short films will be shown at what’s billed as the largest short-film screening in North America: the 24th Palm Springs International Short Film Festival. Films will be shown at the Camelot Theatre; other events related to ShortFest will take place elsewhere. Movies lean toward unconventional.
When: Times vary, June 19-22
Cost, info: From $13. Films are not rated, but only the Shorties program is family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (800) 898-7256 or (760) 778-8979
Lompoc
Get ready for Space, the Final Frontier, which is the theme of this year’s Lompoc Valley Flower Festival at Ryon Park. The parade is Saturday, but every day has carnival rides, arts and crafts vendors, food booths, a beer and wine garden, and live entertainment.
When: June 20-24; 10 a.m. parade June 23
Cost, info: June 20 free, June 21-24 adults $5, children 12 and younger free. Only registered service animals permitted. (805) 735-8511
Huntington Beach
Be careful not to trip over all the little doggies with short legs at Corgi Beach Day at Huntington State Beach between lifeguard towers 14 and 15. Many of the furry low-riders will sport their best duds and chapeaus while competing in the costume contest. Don’t miss the talent show.
When: 10 a.m. June 23
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (714) 969-3492
Torrance
Celebrate creativity at the South Bay Festival of the Arts at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center. You’ll find a juried art show, craft demonstrations, art exhibits, do-it-yourself art projects and live entertainment.
When: 11 a.m. June 23
Cost, info: Free, but $3 for food and drink tickets. Family-friendly. Only service animals permitted. (310) 378-8100
Arcadia
The Steam + M Festival is a science, technology and arts expo covering, as the initials suggest, science, technology, engineering, art and math plus music. The festival at the Arcadia Performing Arts Center includes tech-art installations, workshops and a kids’ cardboard art-installation challenge. Proceeds will benefit the Artwork job-training program.
When: 5 p.m. June 23
Cost, info: Free. Dogs on leash permitted in outdoor courtyard, but only service dogs permitted inside. (626) 821-1781
Redondo Beach
The Riviera Village Summer Festival at Riviera Village will have more than 200 arts and crafts vendors, carnival rides, an international food court and a beer garden with live entertainment.
When: 10 a.m. June 23 and 24
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (310) 531-8939