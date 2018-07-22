Advertisement

Surfing and searching for fairies, eating pizza and sampling salsa are on the weekend slate

By
Jul 22, 2018 | 4:30 AM
Salsa-tasting will be a big part of the Oxnard Salsa Festival July 28 and 29 in Plaza Park. (Oxnard Salsa Festival)

Dance, surf, search for fairies, listen to music and eat pizza. You have a busy weekend ahead.

Santa Barbara

Music Academy of the West's 71st Summer School and Festival takes place for eight weeks on the Music Academy’s campus and throughout the city. Coming up: piano, strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion concerts. There’s also a picnic concert at 7:30 p.m. July 27. Check website for times and locations.

When: July 23-28

Cost, info: Adults from $10, children 17 and younger free with paid adult. Recommended for kids 7 and older. Only service dogs permitted. (805) 969-4726
Los Angeles

The Faery Hunt Show at the Fern Dell in Griffith Park is an hourlong interactive musical search for fairies in the forest and a hunt for the Mermaid Princess’ tail. A separate Fairy Birthday Party offers dancing, face-painting, games and food. Trails are stroller-friendly.

When: Show 10:30 a.m., party 11:30 a.m. July 28

Cost, info: $15 show or party, $25 for both. Well-behaved leashed dogs are welcome. (818) 324-6802

Hollywood

The Kim Kung Hwa Korean Dance Company performs traditional Korean dances for children and families at the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre. Before the show, children can make kaleidoscopes and look at mammals, birds of prey, amphibians and reptiles, courtesy of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation.

When: Pre-show 9 a.m., performance 10 a.m. July 28

Cost, info: Adults $5, children 12 and younger free. Only service animals permitted. (323) 461-3673

Oxnard

Heat things up as you dance salsa, watch salsa dancers and sample salsa-enhanced foods at the Oxnard Salsa Festival downtown in Plaza Park. Six bands will play. The kids’ area has tortilla art painting, face-painting and rides.

When: 11 a.m. July 28 and 29

Cost, info: Festival entrance fee, but concert venue and salsa taste testing tent $5 each. Family-friendly. No dogs permitted. (805) 535-4060

Los Angeles

Are you a pizzaiolo or pizzaiola — a person who makes pizza? Or maybe just a pizza fan? You can sample pizzas made by some of the best pizzaiolos at the Pizza Festival at Los Angeles Center Studios. Noted chefs will come from as far away as Italy.

When: Noon July 28

Cost, info: Adults from $45, children 4-10 years from $20, children 3 and younger free. Only service animals permitted. (323) 486-5819

Huntington Beach

Billed as the “world’s largest surf competition and lifestyle festival,” the nine-day Vans U.S. Open of Surfing takes place south of the Huntington Beach Pier. Activities include demonstrations, practice sessions and trials. The event also includes skateboarding and BMX bike competitions and movie premieres.

When: July 28-Aug. 5

Cost, info: Free to watch. Dogs on leash OK.

