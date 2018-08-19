Elvis, movies, pride and pools can be part of your weekend

Elvis, Chumash Indians, mountain men, movies, Legos, LGBTQ pride, swimming pools and Los Angeles’s 237th birthday can be part of your weekend.
Newport Beach
Bring your own pool floatie to Dive-in Movie Night when the live-action “Jungle Book” will be shown at Fashion Island Hotel. Popcorn, movie snacks and beverages are available for purchase.
When: Arrive at 7 p.m. for the film, which starts about sundown (around 8 p.m.) Aug. 24
Cost, info: Free for hotel guests; everyone else $10. Family-friendly, but the film has scenes that could be scary for kids. No dogs. (877) 591-9145
Lompoc
La Purísima Mission State Historic Park hosts two events: the Mountain Men Encampment and Village Days. Members of the American Mountain Men d demonstrate frontier skills. At Tule Village, you can learn to play Chumash Indian games and see soapstone bead carving and basket weaving.
When: Mountain Men,10 a.m. Aug. 24 and 25. Village, 11 a.m. Aug. 25
Cost, info: Free; $6 for parking. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 733-3713 Mountain Men Encampment, Village Days
Los Angeles
Celebrate L.A.’s founding 237 years ago at Los Angeles City Birthday at Olvera Street and El Pueblo Historic Monument. Music and dance exhibitions include folklórico and cultural styles;, presentations will cover different parts of L.A.’s history. The six museums are free. A nine-mile Heritage Walk from San Gabriel Mission to El Pueblo begins at 6 a.m.
When: 9 a.m. Aug. 25
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Only service animals are permitted in museums. (213) 485-8388
Santa Barbara
Singer-songwriter DEV and “American Idol” contestant Ada Vox headline the Pacific Pride Festival at Chase Palm Park. RuPaul’s Drag Race and the Rainbow Girls will also perform. Exhibits, activities, food and rainbow flags will be available.
When: Noon, Aug. 25
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leash OK. (805) 963-3636
Pasadena
If you’re into Legos, check out Brick Fest Live at the Pasadena Convention Center. Be inspired by “mind-blowing, life-sized Lego builds,” or play on a Lego miniature golf course. Build a derby car to race down a 35-foot-long track, and join with others to create a Guinness-World-Record-size “mystery floor mosaic.”
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 25 and 26
Cost, info: From $19 plus fees, children 2 and younger free. Service dogs only.. (626) 795-9311
Garden Grove
The 19th Elvis Festival on Historic Main Street celebrates the King as Elvis tribute artists perform songs from different eras of his career. Other musicians interpret Presley’s songs in bluegrass and country-fiddle styles. The celebration includes a King of Cadillacs Car Show and a Hound Dog Motorcycle Ride and Bike Show. The event helps support Patriots and Paws, which provides service dogs for veterans.
When: 10 a.m. Aug. 26
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs not permitted in stage or seating areas. Dogs on leash on street OK. (714) 267-4657