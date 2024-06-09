Photos: Los Angeles Pride weekend

The colors of the rainbow shone out along Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in spite of the June gloom, with parade-goers claiming prime real estate as early as 8 a.m., three hours ahead of the parade’s expected kickoff.

Businesses were decked out in banners representing several LGBTQ+ groups, including rainbow, transgender and pansexual flags. The dinosaur atop Ripley’s Believe It or Not! was wrapped in a colorful scarf, oversize heart-shaped glasses and a sign displaying “Power in Pride,” as anthems from queer icons like Donna Summer and Madonna blasted.

Here’s a visual report from Times photographers Wally Skalij, Michael Blackshire, Dania Maxwell and Robert Gauthier of the Pride festivities this weekend.

1 2 3 1. Dan River Wilson dances to the music as he parades solo along Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday. 2. Spectators at the corner of Hollywood and Cahuenga view the 2024 LA Pride Parade. 3. Whitley Sullivan, right and Lilly Flores posted up on Hollywood Blvd. to watch the 2024 LA Pride Parade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Actor George Takei waves to the crowd as a 2024 LA Pride Parade grand marshal. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Katherina Esquerra, left, with Local 396, and daughter Riley Kelleher pose for a photograph together with the Teamsters Local 399 float, the labor union representing Hollywood drivers, animal trainers, location scouts and other crew members during the LA Pride Parade along the parade route on Sunday in Los Angeles. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Los Angeles, CA - June 09: Maria Flores “La Muerte Maria” poses for a portrait during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 2. Hollywood, CA, Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Scenes from the 2024 LA Pride Parade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 3. Los Angeles, CA - June 09: A person with the Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles plays their instrument during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A vendor selling flags for $10 heads up Hollywood Boulevard before the 2024 LA Pride Parade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Mark Chen, left, and Phoenix Blood pose during LA Pride at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday. (Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

1 2 3 1. Fans enjoy the music and festivities during the LA’s Pride in the Park Saturday. 2. JoJo Siwa performs during the LA’s Pride in the Park on Saturday. 3. Ricky Martin performs during the LA’s Pride in the Park on Saturday at LA State Historic Park. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Miles Complex points to the mirror with his signature drawn on with makeup at the NYX makeup booth during LA Pride at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday. (Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

A person dances during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday. (Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

Muna performs during LA’s Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)