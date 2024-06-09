Advertisement
California

Photos: Los Angeles Pride weekend

Tino Glamour leads a group of stilted dancers in brightly colored outfits in the 2024 LA Pride Parade.
Tino Glamour leads a group of stilted dancers along Hollywood Boulevard at the 2024 LA Pride Parade on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Dania Maxwell
Michael BlackshireRobert Gauthier and Wally Skalij
Share

The colors of the rainbow shone out along Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in spite of the June gloom, with parade-goers claiming prime real estate as early as 8 a.m., three hours ahead of the parade’s expected kickoff.

Businesses were decked out in banners representing several LGBTQ+ groups, including rainbow, transgender and pansexual flags. The dinosaur atop Ripley’s Believe It or Not! was wrapped in a colorful scarf, oversize heart-shaped glasses and a sign displaying “Power in Pride,” as anthems from queer icons like Donna Summer and Madonna blasted.

Here’s a visual report from Times photographers Wally Skalij, Michael Blackshire, Dania Maxwell and Robert Gauthier of the Pride festivities this weekend.

1

Dan River Wilson dances to the music as he parades solo along Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday.

2

Spectators at the corner of Hollywood and Cahuenga view the 2024 LA Pride Parade.

3

Whitley Sullivan, right and Lilly Flores posted up on Hollywood Blvd. to watch the 2024 LA Pride Parade.

1. Dan River Wilson dances to the music as he parades solo along Hollywood Blvd. on Sunday. 2. Spectators at the corner of Hollywood and Cahuenga view the 2024 LA Pride Parade. 3. Whitley Sullivan, right and Lilly Flores posted up on Hollywood Blvd. to watch the 2024 LA Pride Parade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Actor George Takei waves to the crowd from his perch in a convertible as a 2024 LA Pride Parade grand marshal.
Actor George Takei waves to the crowd as a 2024 LA Pride Parade grand marshal.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Katherina Esquerra and daughter Riley Kelleher pose for a photograph together with the Teamsters Local 399 float.
Katherina Esquerra, left, with Local 396, and daughter Riley Kelleher pose for a photograph together with the Teamsters Local 399 float, the labor union representing Hollywood drivers, animal trainers, location scouts and other crew members during the LA Pride Parade along the parade route on Sunday in Los Angeles.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

1

Los Angeles, CA - June 09: Maria Flores "La Muerte Maria" poses for a portrait during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

2

Hollywood, CA, Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Scenes from the 2024 LA Pride Parade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

3

Los Angeles, CA - June 09: A person with the Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles plays their instrument during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

1. Los Angeles, CA - June 09: Maria Flores “La Muerte Maria” poses for a portrait during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times) 2. Hollywood, CA, Sunday, June 9, 2024 - Scenes from the 2024 LA Pride Parade. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times) 3. Los Angeles, CA - June 09: A person with the Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles plays their instrument during the Los Angeles Pride Parade in Hollywood on Sunday, June 9, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times) (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

A vendor selling different colored flags heads up Hollywood Boulevard before the 2024 LA Pride Parade.
A vendor selling flags for $10 heads up Hollywood Boulevard before the 2024 LA Pride Parade.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Mark Chen and Phoenix Blood wear sunglasses and pose cheek to cheek.
Mark Chen, left, and Phoenix Blood pose during LA Pride at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)

1

Fans enjoy the music and festivities during the LA's Pride in the Park Saturday.

2

JoJo Siwa performs during the LA's Pride in the Park on Saturday.

3

Ricky Martin performs during the LA's Pride in the Park on Saturday at LA State Historic Park.

1. Fans enjoy the music and festivities during the LA’s Pride in the Park Saturday. 2. JoJo Siwa performs during the LA’s Pride in the Park on Saturday. 3. Ricky Martin performs during the LA’s Pride in the Park on Saturday at LA State Historic Park. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement
Miles Complex points to a mirror with his signature drawn on with makeup.
Miles Complex points to the mirror with his signature drawn on with makeup at the NYX makeup booth during LA Pride at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
A person dances in a sparkly outfit at night during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park.
A person dances during LA Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday.
(Michael Blackshire/Los Angeles Times)
A person performs at night while wearing a two-piece bikini-like black outfit onstage.
Muna performs during LA’s Pride in the Park at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Ricky Martin performs and holds out his hand with the peace sign at night.
Ricky Martin performs during LA’s Pride in the Park on Saturday.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

More to Read

California
Dania Maxwell

Dania Maxwell is a staff photographer at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2018, she worked in Colombia, South America and at the Naples Daily News in Florida. Her work has been awarded an Emmy, POYi, Sigma Delta Chi and Edward R. Murrow. Maxwell received a master’s degree in visual communication from Ohio University and a bachelor of arts from Sarah Lawrence College.

Michael Blackshire

Michael Blackshire is a 2023-24 photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. He previously interned at the Washington Post and Chicago Tribune and his work has been published in the New York Times, the Guardian, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Huffington Post and New York Magazine. Blackshire is from Kentucky and spent his teenage years in Metro Atlanta. He received his higher education from Western Kentucky University and Ohio University.

Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He was the photographer for a project detailing the failings of an L.A. public hospital that won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement