Avocados, lobsters, invasive plants and art: It's what's on tap for the weekend

No plans next weekend? No problem. You can eat lobster, play with fairies or bowl for a cause.
Long Beach
The Long Beach Original Lobster Festival at Rainbow Lagoon Park returns for its 22nd year of crustacean celebrations. Eat treats made with Maine lobster, take photos wearing lobster garb or embrace your musical side; there’s a karaoke lounge on Sept. 7 and 8; you’ll also get to see a Michael Jackson tribute performer on Sept. 8.
When: 5 p.m. Sept. 7, noon Sept. 8 and 9
Cost, info: Tickets $5-$40. All ages. No dogs. (562) 495-5959
Los Angeles
The California State Parks Foundation’s Park Champions hosts a two-hour work event to remove invasive plants at Rio de Los Angeles State Park. Park Champions supplies the tools and teaches about habitat restoration; just bring drinking water and wear work-friendly clothing. Later, explore the rest of the park, ride bikes along the nearby L.A. River or grab brunch. Preregistration required.
When: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8
Cost, info: Free. Children 8 and older welcome with a legal guardian. No dogs. (415) 262-4400
Morro Bay
There’s more than avocado toast at the Morro Bay Avocado and Margarita Street Festival, though toast is definitely involved. Sample seafood-stuffed avocados and prickly pear margaritas between visits to the main stage for live music and dancing. You’ll also find karate, face painting and a petting zoo at the kid-friendly Grom Zone.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 8
Cost, info: $6 to $7 (online); free for kids younger than 10. All ages. No dogs. (805) 772-4467
Ventura
Watch 45 chalk artists create waterfront sidewalk art at the Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival at Ventura Harbor Village. There will be jewelry, mosaics and other crafts for sale. For a $10 donation, children will receive a box of chalk to decorate their own sidewalk square. Part of the donations goes to Food Share of Ventura County and Ventura-based Kids’ Arts.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 8 and 9
Cost, info: Free. All ages. Dogs on leashes OK. (805) 650-9858
Santa Monica
Go bowling to raise money for homeless and foster youths’ birthday parties at Bowling for Birthdays, the seventh fundraising event organized by Culver City-based nonprofit Cause for Celebration. Fee includes shoes and an hour of bowling at Bowlmor Lanes. Preregistration preferred. Same-day spots limited.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 9
Cost, info: Tickets $10-$20. All ages. No dogs. (323) 455-4235
Brentwood
A Faery Hunt’s Adventure at Crestwood Hills Park is an hourlong interactive musical performance. Participants search the forest for the Faery Queen’s missing enchanted necklace. Reservations suggested.
When: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 9
Cost, info: $15. All ages. Well-behaved dogs on leashes OK. (818) 324-6802