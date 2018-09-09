Celebrate Mexican independence, Danish culture and a new sport called swoop freestyle

Celebrate Danish culture, mission life and Mexican independence during the weekend in Southern California.
Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Zoo ends this season’s adults-only Roaring Nights summer concert series on an ’80s note. Dance to silent disco and a performance by ’80s cover band Flashback Heart Attack, meet animals after hours, see wildlife-inspired artwork and try cocktails and food-truck bites. Proceeds help support the L.A. Zoo and its global conservation efforts.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 14
Cost, info: $16 for members, $21 for nonmembers. Adults 21 and older. No dogs. (323) 644-4200
San Diego
Watch 18 of the world’s best canopy pilots skydive at up to 90 mph at the 2018 Swoop Freestyle FAI World Championships. The pros will glide (or “swoop”) inches above water for hundreds of yards while showing off dynamic moves. The Sept. 14 exhibition includes solo and team skydiving demonstrations and food vendors. The Sept. 15 competition decides the 2018 Swoop Freestyle World Champion.
When: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14, 10 a.m. Sept. 15
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK.
Solvang
Solvang Danish Days returns for its 82nd celebration of Danish culture and history. Danes and non-Danes alike can expect aebleskiver (pancake puffs) and smorrebrod (open-faced sandwiches); Vikings and Danish dancers; crafts and history lessons; beers and bands; and storytelling sessions by a Hans Christian Andersen impersonator.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 14, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 15 and 16
Cost, info: Free except for food and beverages. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (877) 327-2656
Westchester
Jam to local musicians, shop at Los Angeles arts-and-crafts vendors and support food trucks at the community-run Westchester Arts & Music Block Party. Adults can relax at the beer and wine garden while kids hunt for pumpkins, paint apples and make magic butterfly crafts.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 15
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs on leashes OK. (310) 641-8556
Lompoc
Stomp grapes, thresh wheat and get a taste of 1820s mission life for early Spanish settlers — weaving, bread making and all — at Harvest Mission Life Day at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park. When you’re done stomping, you can hike or tour the rest of the 2,000-acre park.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 15
Cost, info: Free except for $6 parking. Family-friendly. Dogs permitted. (805) 733-3713
Los Angeles
Fiestas Patrias Los Angeles (Mexican Independence Day) weekend at Olvera Street Plaza features music, Mexican food and carnival games. A main stage showcases mariachi, banda and more genres, and a children’s stage includes music and cultural programming.
When: noon Sept. 15 and 16
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (310) 914-0015