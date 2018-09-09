Celebrate Mexican independence, Danish culture and a new sport called swoop freestyle

Watch 18 of the world’s best canopy pilots skydive at up to 90 mph at the 2018 Swoop Freestyle FAI World Championships. The pros will glide (or “swoop”) inches above water for hundreds of yards while showing off dynamic moves. The Sept. 14 exhibition includes solo and team skydiving demonstrations and food vendors. The Sept. 15 competition decides the 2018 Swoop Freestyle World Champion.