Scary or Scottish, it's on for the weekend

Costumes are encouraged at Boo at the L.A. Zoo, a month-long celebration of the spooky and zoological. Unique to next weekend are feedings of jaguars, gorillas, a Komodo dragon and a black bear. When you’re not observing the animals, you can touch them (or at least get pretty close) at the LAIR and Animals & Boo exhibits, which feature rare snakes, venomous lizards and other creepy critters.