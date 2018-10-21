Advertisement

Crafts and pumpkin carving and a scary aquarium round out the pre-Halloween weekend

By Sara Cagle
Oct 21, 2018 | 4:15 AM
Crafts and pumpkin carving and a scary aquarium round out the pre-Halloween weekend
Pick your perfect pumpkin at Spooktacular, a two-day Halloween festival in Marina del Rey. (Marina del Rey Convention and Visitors Bureau)

Crafts, haunted ships and underwater pumpkin carving are all part of the weekend before Halloween.

Pasadena

Get a head start on holiday gift shopping at the three-day Contemporary Crafts Market at the Pasadena Convention Center. You’ll find hand-crafted ceramic tumblers, whimsical watches, marquetry tables and more — and get to know local artists. After shopping, grab lunch at the market, or walk to nearby Old Pasadena.

Advertisement

When: 10 a.m. Oct. 26-28

Cost, info: $8. Family friendly. Dogs OK.
Los Angeles

Try chicken adobo, guava-filled hopia pastries and sisig (a spicy pork dish) at Eat Play Move LA, a Filipino-Angeleno food festival in Little Tokyo. Wash down your bites at the beer garden, and catch music performances curated by the Lokel Show. Kids can burn off their dessert-induced energy at the obstacle course onsite.

When: 10 a.m. Oct 27

Cost, info: $5. Family friendly. No dogs.

Anaheim

The 95th Anaheim Fall Festival on the Center Street Promenade begins with a children’s Halloween costume contest; the winner gets two Disneyland tickets. Dogs can get in on the friendly costume competition later that afternoon, which also promises a performance by the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, carnival games, a pumpkin patch and seasonal crafts. The Halloween parade starts at 6 p.m.

When: 11 a.m. Oct 27

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK.

Long Beach

The Aquarium of the Pacific’s “Scarium” event embraces the educational side of Halloween. Embark on a scavenger hunt for the aquarium’s eerier creatures, such as snakes and spider crabs, and see divers carve pumpkins underwater. Also on tap are a costume contest, paper crafts, spooky storytelling and show by a magician.

When: 9 a.m. Oct 27 and 28

Cost, info: Free with aquarium admission. Family friendly. No dogs. (562) 590-3100

Topanga

Get spooked at Will Geer’s Theatricum BOO-tanicum, the Topanga Canyon outdoor theater’s annual Halloween fundraiser. Hear ghost stories told by Theatricum actors, watch kid-friendly comedy and theater performances, chow down on festive food, play carnival games and walk through the haunted house — if you dare.

When: 4 p.m. Oct 27

Cost, info: $10-$15. Family friendly. No dogs. (310) 455-3723

Advertisement
Los Angeles

Marina Spooktacular is a two-day Halloween party on the Marina del Rey harbor, where you can tour haunted pirate ships and traverse a spooky maze in the dark. Scare-free activities include Mexican folk dancing workshops, pumpkin carving lessons, costume contests for every age group and face painting. Bring the littlest ones before dark.

When: 11 a.m. Oct 27 and 28

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (424) 526-7900

Advertisement
Advertisement