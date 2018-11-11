We're on the move for the weekend: surfing Santas, hot air balloons and the Great L.A. Walk

Hot air balloons, surfing Santas and the Aloha Oy Vey Ukulele Marching Band are just a few fun things you can see this coming weekend.
Cathedral City
Spend a day gazing skyward at the Cathedral City Hot Air Balloon Festival, where multicolored orbs paint the desert sky by morning and glow gently by night. Enjoy live music, food trucks and a beer garden, and take a ride in a tethered balloon. Attention, kids: On the morning of Nov. 17, a giant banana balloon will descend from the sky and deposit 10,000 pieces of candy for the taking.
When: 7 a.m. Nov. 16-18
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. No dogs. (760) 321-5154, hotairballoonfest.com
Los Angeles and environs
Who says nobody walks in L.A.? The 13th Great Los Angeles Walk is a 16-mile stroll through the city from Pershing Square to Santa Monica. This year’s route goes through Koreatown in honor of Jonathan Gold, the late L.A. Times food critic who loved the neighborhood’s food. Organizers suggest going slowly to take in the sights and the crowd; many new friendships and at least one wedding have come out of the walk.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 17
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 356-2536, greatlawalk.com
Burbank
Faux snow will fall in the evening at the Burbank Winter Wine Walk and Holiday Street Fair. During daylight, check out the family-friendly activities on San Fernando Boulevard with live bands and DJs, crafts vendors and food. The 21-and-older crowd can enjoy a wine walk ($50) through 30 tasting stations in downtown Burbank.
When: noon Nov. 17
Cost, info: Free for street fair; $50 to $80 for wine walk. Family-friendly. Dogs OK in certain areas. (805) 628-9588, burbankwinterwinewalk.com
Dana Point
Surfers of all ages wearing Santa hats, elf onesies and other holiday garb will compete for prizes at the Stand Up Paddle & Surfing Santa Competition at Salt Creek Beach. Registration fees and donations benefit Surfers Healing, a nonprofit that takes children with autism to surf camp.
When: 8 a.m. Nov. 17 and 18
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (949) 240-5088, surfingsantacontest.org
Hollywood
See your favorite film and TV stars at Vulture Festival LA, a pop-culture filled weekend of panels, interviews and performances at the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel. In the lineup: “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu, Jim Carrey, and Connie Britton and Eric Bana from the upcoming limited series “Dirty John.” Tickets for each event about $30 and include admission to the poolside Vulture Lounge at the Roosevelt.
When: 9 a.m. Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 18
Cost, info: From free to $150. Best for those 13 and older. No dogs. (212) 508-0700, vulturefestival.com
Pasadena
Here comes the 41st Occasional Pasadena Doo Dah Parade, or, as organizers like to call it, the Rose Parade’s twisted sister. Entries include the Pony Baloney Express, Kilt Brigade and Aloha Oy Vey Ukulele Marching Band, which will meet at Colorado Boulevard and parade around East Pasadena.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 18
Cost, info: Free. Family-friendly. Dogs OK. (626) 590-7596, pasadenadoodahparade.info