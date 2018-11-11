We're on the move for the weekend: surfing Santas, hot air balloons and the Great L.A. Walk

Who says nobody walks in L.A.? The 13th Great Los Angeles Walk is a 16-mile stroll through the city from Pershing Square to Santa Monica. This year’s route goes through Koreatown in honor of Jonathan Gold, the late L.A. Times food critic who loved the neighborhood’s food. Organizers suggest going slowly to take in the sights and the crowd; many new friendships and at least one wedding have come out of the walk.