Here's 63 seconds of summer in Chicago

Take a Chicago Architecture Foundation cruise on the Chicago River. Many newcomers don’t realize the city has a river and a lakefront. It does, and the tour boats that ply the river give a great view of the city’s stylish skyline. Many start along the 1.25-mile-long Chicago Riverwalk, which also has restaurants and other attractions. The vessels operated by First Lady Cruises offer 90-minute trips, costing $47, or $52 for the dusk cruise. Similar cruises are offered by Shoreline Sightseeing and Chicago Line cruises. If you want to burn more calories and control your own route, try a kayak tour instead. Among the operators doing that: Kayak Chicago, Wateriders and Urban Kayaks.