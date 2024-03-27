A guide to L.A.’s most overlooked design legacy: Streetlights

Did you know that there are more than 223,000 streetlights in Los Angeles? And that those 223,000 lamps come in more than 400 designs? And that some of those designs are over 100 years old?

You might not have noticed them. And yet, believe it or not, Los Angeles has the most diverse streetlight ecosystem in the entire United States. We’ve got lamps that look like ancient temple columns. We’ve got gothic-inspired lanterns hidden in the hills. We’ve got lamps with dragons on them. We’ve even got street lamps decorated with topless women.

Planning your weekend? Stay up to date on the best things to do, see and eat in L.A.

Ever since a group of businessmen banded together in 1905 to install our very first ornamental lamp posts along Broadway, eye-catching streetlights have been part of L.A.’s urban identity. This isn’t just because our balmy weather allowed them to last longer than their eastern counterparts. In 1909, the urban planner Charles Mulford Robinson famously called our lamps “the handsomest in the United States.” An exaggeration? I think not. In a relatively young city defined by its free-wheeling spirit of “anything goes,” streetlamps embodied bold, progressive values purported to uplift L.A. residents. (You can trace this sentiment all the way back to the 19th century, when The Times started calling for electric lights in Los Angeles — it was one of the biggest news stories of 1882.)

One of the coolest things about streetlights is that their messages are always changing. That’s still true today. In commercial districts, streetlights imparted stature and civic ambition. In residential areas, they advertised the virtues of homeownership. Streetlights tell us a lot about our tastes, but also what Angelenos cared about: nostalgia, safety, neighborhood pride. Even areas with no streetlights spark questions about what it took to be “seen.”

Advertisement

If you’re reading this, I’m guessing there’s a good chance that you’ve never been on a streetlight safari. You’re not alone. While architectural tours are common — and many of us can rattle off the names of our skyscrapers and historic homes — the streetlights standing outside of them tend to get overlooked. And yet, there’s a lot we can learn from these objects, whether they’re tall or short, old or new, simple or heavily ornamented. Are they meant to be seen from the sidewalk or a car window? Do they channel feelings of security or civic ambition? Streetlights both shape and reflect the ways we live, move around, and think about public space.

In the back of my book, “Electric Moons: A Social History of Street Lighting in Los Angeles,” I include a field guide to 40 different streetlights located throughout L.A. County. Below, you’ll find a small smattering to get you started — all are located in the city of Los Angeles and are maintained by the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting (LABSL). A very special thanks to Glen Norman and Jeffrey Ziliotto for assistance with the lamp locations.