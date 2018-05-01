Looking for somewhere new to stay? 11 California hotels among best new hotels in 2018

Conde Nast Traveler calls its ranking of 102 best new hotels in the world The Hot List. That means the dreamiest, coolest places to stay that live up to the pre-opening hype. Or as the magazine puts it: "Most of these openings are good. Many of them, great. But only a fraction are what we'd deem hot."
Eleven hotels in California, mostly in Southern California, made the cut among U.S. locations. These are the California hotels and their ranking on the Hot List.
9. Freehand Los Angeles, 416 W. 8th St., Los Angeles
10. Holiday House Palm Springs, 200 W. Areans Road, Palm Springs
11. Hotel Californian, 36 State St., Santa Barbara
12. Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel, 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs
13. Las Alcobas Napa Valley (Luxury Collection), 1915 Main Street, St. Helena, Calif.
17. Pendry San Diego, 550 J St., San Diego
18. Proper Hotel San Francisco, 1100 Market St., San Francisco
20. The Rossi, 375 W. Arenas Road, Palm Springs
21.The Surfrider Malibu, 23033 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu
23. Ventana Big Sur, An Alila Resort, 48123 Highway 1, Big Sur
24. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills
Top hotels in other cities in the U.S., include:
1. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge in New York City
2. Ace Hotel, Chicago, Ill.
3. The Adelphi Hotel, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4. Anvil Hotel, Jackson, Wyo.
5. Austin Motel, Austin, Texas
6. The DeBruce, Livingston Manor, N.Y.
7. Detroit Foundation Hotel, Detroit, Mich.
8. Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Fla.
The magazine makes choices based on stays by Conde Nast Traveler staff "as well as a network of trusted contributors across six continents that we call on year-round," a news release said.
