Clockwise from top left: Crab and seafood boil from Gao’s BBQ & Crab, green sauce pasta from Étra, egg sandwich from Highly Likely, a trio of dishes from Little Fish and a caviar-topped bite from Uchi.

The best places to eat and drink in L.A. right now, according to our food writers

It’s hard to resist the optimism of a new year. Though it’s true that you can set goals at any time, there’s something especially promising about a shiny, brand-new calendar year. And of all the resolutions one can make, food-centered ambitions are some of the most satisfying to fulfill.

Just think: You could gain intimate knowledge of our region’s dining scene by eating your way through the 2023 101 Best Restaurants in L.A. list, commit to cooking more with some of our most popular recipes or explore the stalls at a historic food hall. Especially as so many local restaurants struggle to make ends meet, with more than 65 closing in L.A. in 2023, it’s important to make the time to savor them.

As the holiday fog clears, make it a mission to visit longtime favorites and recent openings you might have missed, including a restaurant that pairs Chinese barbecue and seafood boils in Rowland Heights; a renowned sushi chain from Austin, Texas; a downtown landmark that’s scheduled to shutter soon and more.

