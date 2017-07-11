Coffee and chocolate — need we say more? — star in this Costa Rica tour

Savor coffee on a 12-day tour of Costa Rica organized by Zicasso that should entice the heavily caffeinated crowd.

Participants will visit organic coffee plantations to observe the production process and tour micro-mills in Tarrazú, a region that produces some of the world’s most coveted coffee.

Other highlights include coffee tastings and meeting baristas who specialize in the mixology of coffee.

Lest chocolate lovers should feel slighted, they can learn about its history, tour a cocoa bean plantation and taste dark chocolate direct from the source.

When it’s time for a coffee break, there are opportunities to bathe in the thermal springs of Arenal, explore the La Paz Waterfall Gardens, and take guided hikes to view diurnal and nocturnal wildlife.

Dates: Available year-round; coffee is usually picked from October to March.

Price: From $3,521 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations in four-star hotels, daily breakfasts, private coffee and chocolate plantation tours, and all airport transfers. International airfare not included.

Info: Zicasso

travel@latimes.com

