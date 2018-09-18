Rock on in Holland America's new Rolling Stone-inspired club

Rock out with Rolling Stone magazine and the Holland America Line in a new club that will debut on the cruise company's Konigsdam and Nieuw Statendam when it joins the fleet in December.
The Rolling Stone Rock Room, a classic rock club developed by Holland America in partnership with Rolling Stone, lets cruisers take a step into the past as a live band chronicles rock history, playing covers of hits by favorite groups.
The room will debut as part of a Music Walk area on the ships that will offer a variety of live musical experiences and genres. Besides Rolling Stone on Nieuw Statendam and Koningsdam, venues in Music Walk include Lincoln Center Stage, Billboard Onboard and B.B. King’s Blues Club.
The upgraded entertainment venue is part of a $300-million rehab project for Holland America that will include improvements across the line's 14-ship fleet. Holland America offers 500 cruises to 400 ports in 98 countries and territories around the world.
The Rolling Stone Rock Room will feature a live five-piece band playing a collection of hits inspired by the magazine’s top song lists.
It is the first partnership of its kind for the magazine, according to Meng Ru Kuok, chief executive of Rolling Stone International, who released a statement saying that it was an opportunity "to bring the Rolling Stone brand to life in the ultimate live rock venue at sea.”
