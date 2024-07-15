Las Vegas’ Sphere books its first EDM set with Anyma on New Year’s Eve

EDM artist Anyma will perform the first dance music at Sphere in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve 2024.

Las Vegas has long been the EDM capital of America, with its massive Electric Daisy Carnival and a year-round circuit of resort mega-club residencies. Later this year, dance music will get its first crack at the city’s most extravagant new venue, Sphere.

Anyma, the EDM producer and audio-visual experimentalist, will take over the venue on New Year’s Eve for 2024. The artist just performed at Coachella, both alongside Eric Prydz on the new Quasar stage and in a collaboration with Grimes on the striking visuals during his own set (Grimes has posted very affectionate pictures of the two).

This year, the Italian artist — one half of the groundbreaking dance duo Tale of Us and co-founder of the Interscope imprint Afterlife Records — released “Genesys II,” a compilation of new singles and remixes following his 2023 debut LP.

This set will be the first occasion in which Sphere will mesh with the city’s dominant EDM-driven nightlife industry, where the artist (born Matteo Milleri) will have ample room to indulge his cosmic sci-fi aesthetic with longtime collaborator, 3D artist Alessio De Vecchi.

With recent residencies by jam bands Phish and Dead & Company, alongside an eye-popping debut from U2 and a planned residency from the Eagles, Sphere had already established itself as the definitive place to see veteran rock bands in a whole new light. Anyma’s set will be a showcase for what the venue is capable of in a more contemporary context.

