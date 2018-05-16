Opera takes center stage on an arts tour of Cuba

Experience Cuban music, art, dance and culture on a four-night journey organized by the Palos Verdes Art Center and the creators of the opera "Cubanacán: A Revolution of Forms." The centerpiece of the trip is a concert presentation of "Cubanacán," the first Cuban opera in almost 50 years. Other highlights include private musical performances and visits to the National Art Schools; Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba, a female-led dance company and school; and the National Museum of Fine Arts.
Dates: Sept. 12-18
Price: From $2,675 per person, double occupancy; $3,075, single occupancy. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, meals per the itinerary, admission fees, and local guide and transportation. Airfare and visa fees not included.
Info: havanacubanacan.com