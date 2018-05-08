Cunard's cruise ships plan Prince Harry and Meghan wedding-watching parties

Millions of people around the world will watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding celebration on TV on May 19. That will include passengers aboard Cunard's three royal vessels — the Queen Mary 2, the Queen Victoria and the Queen Elizabeth — where special celebrations will honor the couple.
In addition to screening the wedding, Cunard's Royal Celebration will include an afternoon tea, themed cocktails and more. Each ship will serve a cake inspired by the bride and groom's wedding cake, which includes lemon and elderflower.
The tea will feature cakes made for the occasion, a Chocolate Crown among them, and traditional finger sandwiches, scones, clotted cream and jams. Later, a commemorative dinner with Champagne will be served. Passengers also will receive a keepsake menu.
The Queen Mary 2 will be at sea on a transatlantic voyage heading to England at the time of the wedding. The Queen Elizabeth will be in St. Petersburg, Russia, and the Queen Victoria will be in Portree, Scotland.
There are limited spaces aboard all three cruises, according to Cunard. The 14-night Baltic Highlights aboard the Queen Elizabeth starts at $3,819 per person; the 13-night British Isles voyage aboard the Queen Victoria starts at $1,399 per person; and the eastbound transatlantic crossing from New York to Southampton starts at $3,129 per person. Prices exclude taxes and fees, and are based on double occupancy.
Cunard has long had a history with the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II, the groom's grandmother and longest serving regent on the British throne, has launched four ships, including the Queen Elizabeth (1938), the QE2 (1967) and the Queen Elizabeth 2 (2010).
Cunard also threw viewing parties and celebratory events when Prince Harry's brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011.
The Queen Mary 2, which offers regularly scheduled transatlantic crossings between May and December, offers pre- and post-voyage tours of London with stops at Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, among other regal venues.
Info: Cunard, (800) 528-6273
