Tom Cruise invites King Charles III to be his ‘wingman’ during coronation concert

Tom Cruise made a video appearance at King Charles III’s coronation concert to deliver a message to the British monarch.

“Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty,” the veteran action star said, “you can be my wingman any time.”

Cruise is known for his high-flying portrayal of United States Navy fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the “Top Gun” franchise. Like Charles, who served in the Royal Air Force, he is also a trained pilot in real life.

Cruise was among several celebrities who participated in the concert at Windsor Castle following the coronation at Westminster Abbey. Performers at the event included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That.

Other artists — such as Harry Styles, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and the Spice Girls — reportedly turned down invitations to perform at the concert, citing scheduling conflicts and other reasons.

According to the Associated Press, Richie brought Charles and Queen Camilla to their feet with his performance of the 1983 classic “All Night Long,” while Perry sang her empowerment anthem “Roar” during the extravaganza.

On Saturday, British police arrested a number of anti-monarchy demonstrators protesting Charles’ coronation. The protesters held signs and wore shirts with the rallying cry “not my king” while demonstrating during the royal procession.

“It was a completely peaceful demonstration,” anti-monarchy activist Harry Stratton told the Associated Press.

“It feels like something out of a police state because we still don’t know why anyone’s been arrested, and we still don’t know where they’re taking our people. Britain’s meant to be a democracy, but Charles isn’t treating it like one.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.