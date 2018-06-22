Landmark Berkeley hotel marks 90 years with $90 rooms

Return to the 1920s at the Graduate Berkeley, formerly the Hotel Durant, for a 90th-anniversary celebration that starts with $90 rooms. The limited-time deal comes with a daily Champagne toast, historical tour of the hotel and the neighborhood, and screenings of movies from the era.
The deal: The deal is available for nine days starting June 30 and requires a minimum stay of two nights. Use the code "90VIP" to find the $90 rooms.
The Spanish Colonial-style hotel in downtown opened in 1928 with 140 rooms. It was named for the first UC president, Henry Durant. Today the hotel with 144 rooms mixes the old and the new with colorful modern murals, old-time velvet-covered walls and room motifs that give a nod to the hotel’s collegiate past.
When: Good for stays June 30 through July 8 only; must reserve by July 6.
Tested: I checked availability online for a July 1-4 stay and found a room with one queen-sized bed for $90 instead of $137, excluding taxes and fees. This could be a good deal for students and parents who want to explore the UC Berkeley campus and save money.
Info: Graduate Berkeley, 2600 Durant Ave.; (510) 845-8981