Gunshots reported at UC Berkeley campus, no injuries reported
Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly opened fire at UC Berkeley on Thursday morning, the school announced.
The UC Berkeley Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at 7:40 a.m. at the university’s Clark Kerr and Hill campuses. Local media outlets said the shots were reported near the campus track.
No injuries have been reported, the school said.
The suspect, who has not been arrested, was described as a man with “bleached” hair with red or orange highlights carrying a red backpack and wearing a black shirt and black pants, police said.
The university said that people should avoid the Clark Kerr and Hillside campuses and stay indoors if they are in the vicinity.
