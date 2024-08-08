Advertisement
California

Gunshots reported at UC Berkeley campus, no injuries reported

In a 2018 photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the UC Berkeley campus.
In this May 10, 2018, file photo, students walk past Sather Gate on the UC Berkeley campus in Berkeley.
(Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly opened fire at UC Berkeley on Thursday morning, the school announced.

The UC Berkeley Police Department responded to a report of gunshots at 7:40 a.m. at the university’s Clark Kerr and Hill campuses. Local media outlets said the shots were reported near the campus track.

No injuries have been reported, the school said.

The suspect, who has not been arrested, was described as a man with “bleached” hair with red or orange highlights carrying a red backpack and wearing a black shirt and black pants, police said.

The university said that people should avoid the Clark Kerr and Hillside campuses and stay indoors if they are in the vicinity.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

